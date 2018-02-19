No decision yet from Sagmoen bail hearing

Provincial court judge is expected to decide next week if Silver Creek man to remain in custody

Wearing a judicial system-issue orange T-shirt and orange pants, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, with a full beard, sat through his bail hearing in BC Provincial Court in Salmon Arm Monday.

However, no decision was reached by the end of the day and a court-ordered ban prevents publication of any of the proceedings.

Following the proceedings Feb. 19, defence lawyer Lisa Jean Helps said only: “We look forward to the proper administration of justice through all of these events.”

Sagmoen, 37, has been in custody since October 2017.

Sagmoen faces nine counts stemming from three separate incidents involving female complainants which include assault, discharging a firearm while being reckless, having face masked, uttering threats, possession of a controlled substance, and mischief not in excess of $5,000.

Provincial Court Judge Mark Takahashi presided over the hearing and is expected to render his decision next week on whether Sagmoen will remain behind bars or be released under court-imposed conditions while the charges make their way through the courts.

Sagmoen lived in Silver Creek on a farm owned by his parents. The property was the subject of an extensive police search in October 2017, where the remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon were discovered. No charges have been laid connected to her death and no suspects have been named by police.

