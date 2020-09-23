Police watchdog called in after a man suffers serious injuries while lodged in cells at Penticton detachment Sept. 21, 2020. (Western file photo)

Police watchdog investigating after man injured in Penticton RCMP cells

Man suffers serious injuries after being lodged into cells at the detachment

B.C’s police watchdog has been called in after a man suffers serious injuries while lodged in cells at the Penticton RCMP detachment on Sept. 21, 2020.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is looking into the incident which started out as an arrest of an intoxicated man.

On Monday, a Penticton RCMP officer was called for an intoxicated man in a yard in the 90-block of Okanagan Avenue East. The officer located the man and arrested him for causing a disturbance. He was taken to the Penticton RCMP detachment.

READ MORE: Penticton officer cleared of any wrongdoing in pizza arrest

After being lodged into a cell, the man suffered serious injuries and BC Emergency Health Services were called. The man was taken to hospital where he remains, said BC RCMP.

IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions are linked to the man’s injuries. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

