(Submitted)

Predator Ridge hosts second annual Summer Night Market

Bring the whole family to this unique experience

Are you free this Thursday?

Do you have a couple of bucks laying around?

Predator Ridge and Craft Culture are hosting their second annual Summer Night Market in Vernon happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Discover the passion behind local crafters and artisans at this magical event featuring a mix of local craft and artisans, local businesses, food trucks, and musicians.

This year’s market will have an increased number of food trucks meaning more food options to choose from! Grab a bite from The CrAsian Food Truck, TNT Dynamite Gourmet Food Truck, WINGS Food Truck, and Cin City Donuts.

The Summer Night Market will also have a tasting section where visitors can sample beverages from local wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries. Join in on the tasting fun for $2 per token.

READ MORE: New Okanagan-developed wine app pairs wines with personal preferences

Admission is by donation to Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail (FORT.) Improved shuttle services will be available at the resort to assist with parking.

For more information, visit Predator Ridge. To find a full list of vendors, check out Craft Culture.

READ MORE: PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk has died just days before 2019 fair to open

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun and cloud and risk of thunderstorms
Next story
Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

Just Posted

Plan chosen for safety upgrades at Balmoral intersection

Once the project is complete no left turns onto Highway 1 at Balmoral will be allowed.

Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

Grand opening held for new Shuswap Memorial Cemetery

Site applauded for its peacefulness and beautiful grounds, trees

Campers warned of aggressive bear activity near Marble Point Campground

Users of the boat-in Marble Point Campground are being told to manage attractants and stay alert

Salmon Arm RCMP see fewer calls for service, more property, violent crimes

Statistics affected by recent changes to reporting process

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

VIDEO: Corvette stuck beneath semi-truck in Central Okanagan

The lane has been re-opened and traffic is moving again

Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office wants to seize $1.6-million Kelowna home and $524,000 Big White condo

From Mexico to Vernon: motorcycle tour to finish in Okanagan

The 44th annual Three Flags Classic Motorcycle Tour will make its final stop in Vernon on Sept. 2

New winemaker hired at Lunessence Winery in Summerland

Maxime Legris has worked as a winemaker in Ontario, New Zealand and British Columbia

Planned ignitions to help containment of South Okanagan wildfire

Smoke will likely be visible from nearby communities, including Oliver, Penticton and Osoyoos

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

It’s back! Aritzia releases annual warehouse sale dates

Your favourite summer end sale is back and ready to take your money

Most Read