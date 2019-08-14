Predator Ridge hosts second annual Summer Night Market

Bring the whole family to this unique experience

Are you free this Thursday?

Do you have a couple of bucks laying around?

Predator Ridge and Craft Culture are hosting their second annual Summer Night Market in Vernon happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Discover the passion behind local crafters and artisans at this magical event featuring a mix of local craft and artisans, local businesses, food trucks, and musicians.

This year’s market will have an increased number of food trucks meaning more food options to choose from! Grab a bite from The CrAsian Food Truck, TNT Dynamite Gourmet Food Truck, WINGS Food Truck, and Cin City Donuts.

The Summer Night Market will also have a tasting section where visitors can sample beverages from local wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries. Join in on the tasting fun for $2 per token.

Admission is by donation to Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail (FORT.) Improved shuttle services will be available at the resort to assist with parking.

For more information, visit Predator Ridge. To find a full list of vendors, check out Craft Culture.

Natalia Cuevas Huaico