Highway between Elliot and Glenrosa Road backed up. (Carol Ryan)

Highway between Elliot and Glenrosa Road backed up. (Carol Ryan)

Snow causes havoc on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Semis and trucks involved in crashes on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Multiple vehicle collisions on Highway 97, near Gorman’s Mill in West Kelowna.

Highways are congested and emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Vehicles and transport trucks struck concrete barriers on the snow-covered and icy roads.

Motorists are asked to slow down and drive to winter conditions.

READ MORE: Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Accidentscar crash

Previous story
In photos: Sicamous community kicks off the holiday season in fine festive form
Next story
Two Shuswap fire chiefs take unpaid leave of absence in response to CSRD vaccine mandate

Just Posted

Rob Hislop and his spouse Tammy were visiting family in Chilliwack for the weekend of Nov. 12 when they discovered with frustration they wouldn’t be returning to Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Floodwaters in Chilliwack bring inspiration for Salmon Arm couple

(Photo: Pexels)
Morning Start: the Burj Khalifa is the tallest office building in the world

From left: Chelsea Dejager, Marley Ormondy, Jenna Ormondy and Amanda Jones came to enjoy the Christmas market at Bruhn Crossing in Sicamous on Dec. 4, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
In photos: Sicamous community kicks off the holiday season in fine festive form

Grace Lore, B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for gender equity, spoke with SAFE Society representatives on Nov. 29 about their sexual assault response program and the province’s support for it. (File photo)
‘Pretty remarkable’: SAFE Society offers new expanded response to sexual assaults