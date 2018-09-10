Stars from the lookout at Manning Park. Jon Ross photo

Astrotourism comes to BC

Manning Park Resort host its first Astronomy Weekend Oct. 12 to 14

For millennia, stories have been shared and scenic vistas have been a global attraction to British Columbia. There is a story that needs to be promoted to accompany the natural beauty that British Columbia has to offer when the blue sky turns to night. The amazing vistas change their hue and transition to night and the pristine alpine, valley, prairie and coastal views reflect the cosmos onto this amazing natural canvas.

This breathtaking story of the night sky will soon be shared to visitors of one of British Columbia’s most unique showpieces of the Cascade Mountains in southwestern BC at Manning Park Resort, only a three-hour drive from Vancouver and less than two hours from most points in the Okanagan.

The Resort boasts some of the most amazing natural areas in the Province and nature-based interpretive programming second to none in partnership with BC Parks. Manning Park Resort may be familiar for some of the best powder for skiing close to Vancouver, and many hiking, camping, cabins, lodge, dining and summer activities that have provided years of fond memories to its visitors. The natural fit of “astrotourism” offerings only makes sense to add into its visitor experiences.

Manning Park Resort will host its first Astronomy Weekend this Oct. 12 to 14. In this inaugural event, in partnership with the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada – Vancouver Centre, the resort will offer a weekend of educational, cultural and night sky themed activities throughout the entire weekend. The Astronomy Weekend event will be the showcase of the Resort’s Dark Sky Festival Series being developed throughout the year. There will be a tour to the lookout, workshops, astronomy speakers, telescope viewing, story telling walks and even yoga. There is something for everyone.

If you are looking for something different to do as the light of day gets shorter this fall, maybe getting an appreciation of the longer nights to come just might make those winter nights something to really appreciate a little more. Maybe it’s also a reason to visit BC outside the traditional summer and winter months. Visit manningpark.com/manning-park-dark-sky/ to check out the weekend packages they have available and to see a list of events.

 

