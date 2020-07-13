Come for a visit, stay for a lifetime!

Rochelle Dale was born and raised in Salmon Arm. 28 years into her real estate career she’s still passionate about what she does and what her hometown has to offer.

Rochelle Dale left Salmon Arm once… it didn’t last long.

That’s why her current real estate tag line is “Let me guide you home.”

Rochelle was born and raised in Salmon Arm and explored other parts of western Canada while going to school and working in the oil industry for Esso Resources. Although other communities she visited were beautiful and friendly, they were nothing compared to her hometown.

“I can’t explain it. I just wanted to come home. There’s no place like it,” she says. “I’m a lifer!”

28 years into her real estate career Rochelle is still passionate about what she does and what her hometown has to offer.

“COVID-19 and its self-isolation and social distancing has forced me to find different ways of enjoying my down time. It’s given me a newfound love of hiking, and I’ve been exploring all the hidden gems our area has to offer,” she says. “I’ve discovered places I never knew existed. We really do live in a gorgeous four-season playground.”

People first

From her home life to running her business, it’s people that matter most to Rochelle.

“I feel fortunate to have a successful career and don’t measure that success in how many homes I sell, but in knowing that I have assisted my clients in guiding them through a real estate transaction with their best interests always in mind. I want to go the extra mile, and keep in touch over the long term,” she says. Many of her current friendships started with a real estate transaction.

Rochelle believes it is the people that make a community and volunteering is especially dear to her heart. Over the years she has been a key part of many organizations that her children were involved in, and she continues to support non-profits — volunteering and donating through sponsorships are just some of the ways she gives back. Currently Rochelle is on the board of the Shuswap Hospital Foundation, and is a proud member of Women Who Wine, a group of women who connect from various business acumens in our community and collectively give back by holding community giving events.

Buying or selling in Salmon Arm?

