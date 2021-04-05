Four seasons of memory-making adventures await at Sugar Lake

In addition to its RV sites, the shared interest lakefront development boasts 20 cabin sites overlooking Sugar Lake, with available sites ranging from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft.

Could your year-round cabin retreat really be this close … and this easy to make uniquely yours?

It can when that retreat is perched on the shores of the Okanagan’s Sugar Lake!

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, less than two hours from Kelowna and just a six-hour drive from the Fraser Valley, Sugar Lake Recreational Properties is a shared interest lakefront development of cabin and RV lots.

A unique location that offers all the amenities of the Okanagan and Shuswap but without the crowds, available cabin sites range from 3,197 sq.ft. to 5,500 sq.ft. – perfect for a cosy cabin for two or space to welcome the whole family. And when you need more space, guests are welcome at the on-site lodge, open from May through September!

Located less than an hour east of Vernon, Sugar Lake is a year-round vacation destination ideal for both long-weekends and extended escapes.

The proximity to Vernon, Kelowna and nearby Cherryville mean that no matter what vision you have for your Sugar Lake escape, construction is easily accommodated. Recommendations are available from the Okanagan-based development team – who can also provide vendor financing if needed – and with a number of owners already enjoying their year-round vacation destination, additional construction contacts are easily shared.

While Sugar Lake is your chance to get away from it all, you can do so with the confidence that comes from knowing that details are all looked after. The fully serviced lots mean there’s no need to fuss with generators, wells or septic systems – there’s even a state-of-the-art water treatment system.

Added peace of mind comes from year-round security and snow removal, making those winter retreats a breeze, and if you choose to include your cabin in the rental pool when you’re not using it yourself, the team also oversees all those logistics.

(Plus, if you ever change your mind, withdrawing your cabin from the rental pool is just as easy.)

A Taste of Sugar Lake

Why make your home-away-from-home at Sugar Lake?

Perfect for paddling,swimming or casting a line, you can even bring the boat, with slips at the onsite dock available for lease.

Relax beach-side with the latest summer read, enjoy a family cook-out or spend the day adventuring through thousands of hectares of forest, freshwater lakes, rivers and streams.

The quaint village of Cherryville, just 14km north, offers a variety of activities and amenities or venture further afield to Nakusp, with its hot springs, arts community and special events. And just 90 minutes away, Silver Star brings summer mountain biking, winter skiing and a whole host of memory-making fun!

Summer or winter – and every season in between! – it doesn’t get much sweeter than Sugar Lake. Explore the possibilities sugarlakelife.ca or email info@sugarlakelife.ca

Sugar Lake is just as sweet in winter, with a variety of cool-weather activities to enjoy.

