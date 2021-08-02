Get your car ready for summer road trips!

When winter is on the way, winterizing your car is a no-brainer, but did you know that there are things that you need to do to get your car summer-ready too?

Don’t forget…the car?

Heading out for a summer road trip means rounding up the kids and the dog, packing the car, and making sure you don’t forget anything! Road trips are fun for everyone, but Allan Koehl from Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm says we often forget to ensure the family car is in tip-top shape before hitting the road.

Most folks take their reliable car for granted; sure we get the oil changed on time and remember to fill the washer fluid, but most of the time we just hop in, turn the key and go. When heading out on a big trip, however, it’s important to make sure that your car’s safety and comfort systems are tuned up to prevent problems before they happen on the road.

Keeping your cool

When it gets hot, it’s great to be able to flip on the air conditioner and enjoy the ride in the cool air. If your air conditioner is blowing hot air, then it’s not working as it should.

“Warm air means that the system is leaking and needs expert servicing,” Koehl says.

Air conditioners run in a closed system, and that warm air means that your vehicle system is not working properly or has a leak — never a good thing. While do-it-yourself kits are available to recharge your air conditioner, they are a temporary solution and don’t address the reason for the leak or issue. Bring in your vehicle and get a certified expert to take a look and determine the problem!

Where the rubber meets the road

Part of being road-ready is making sure that all the other systems in your vehicle are working at their best. Why not start from the ground up? “Tires are key to a safe and comfortable ride, and not only should they be replaced with wear, but age is also a factor in tire condition,” says Koehl. Rubber degrades over time, especially in the B.C. Interior’s heat, so have a technician check out your tires and make sure that they are good to go.

Worry-free vacation and good memories

B.C. is a big place with many miles of open and uninhabited roads, which means it’s important to be prepared! The certified technicians at Canadian Tire can give you peace of mind by checking brakes, tire pressure and condition (including the spare), oil, coolant, air filters, and lights. Make sure you have a jack and know how to use it! Take the worry out of the drive and make memories to last a lifetime.

Call the automotive centre at 250-832-5030 or visit the store at 1151 10 Ave. SW in Salmon Arm. You can also follow Canadian Tire Salmon Arm on Facebook!

RoadtripVehicles