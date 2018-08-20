Is your family ready to head ‘back to school?’ bc211.ca can help!

No matter what your family’s back-to-school resolutions might be, bc211.ca, a province-wide resource created in partnership with United Way, can help!

From study skills to school supplies, 5 ways to get this year off to a GREAT start

For many families, September is the true “new year” – the time not only for new beginnings, but also resolutions: To get a jump-start on homework help, to better organize the lunch drawer in the fridge, to arrange a carpool for karate class.

No matter what your family’s back-to-school resolutions might be, help is as close as bc211.ca, a BC-wide resource created in partnership with United Way that links residents to community, social and government resources on a comprehensive range of topics, from learning skills to mental health. For example…

1. First steps to preschool – In many parts of BC, preschool spaces can be hard to find – or afford – or maybe you’ve secured a spot for your child but you’re sensing some first-day jitters. Find information about finding child care, the child care subsidy, and links to help children through new experiences at bc211.ca.

2. Managing family stress – Whether it’s paying for school supplies or balancing school, work, homework and hockey practice, it’s not uncommon to feel like you’re running in circles come September – a far cry from those lazy days of summer! Support in your community is just a click or a call away!

3. Healthy choices – When days and nights get busy, it’s easy to rely on drive-through dinner solutions, but that not only adds to expenses, but can provide questionable nutrition. The good news? Resources in your community can inspire with everything from hearty breakfasts to get kids ready to learn to yummy lunches they’ll actually eat (not to mention affordable snacks to take you from school to soccer!)

4. Supplied for school – Reams of paper, No. 2 pencils and binders that will last beyond September… the required list of school supplies can be long, and that’s before a new coat, jeans and gym strip to replace what they’ve grown out of. If you’re finding it challenging to outfit your student for school, help is at hand.

5. Skilled studiers – Good study habits learned early will give children life-long benefits … and save your home much grief over the years! The good news is it’s never too late to learn new skills, and links to the programs and organizations in your neighbourhood that can help are as close as bc211.ca.

bc211.ca connects individuals 24/7 with current, reliable information about community resources close to home, all easily accessed through the one-stop website as well as online chat daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Topics are also tailored to Indigenous, immigrant and senior and youth communities, making it simple to access the information you need. Optimized for mobile devices, access information at home or on the go.

