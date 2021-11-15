Snowblowers make winter more bearable

Considering a snowblower? Factors to consider include quantity of snowfall your property gets, the weight of the snow, the size of the site, and the type of surface to be cleared, note the team at the Salmon Arm Canadian Tire.

In winter, Salmon Arm transforms into a snowy retreat with more than 184 cm in average snowfall—a perfect environment for snowmobilers, snowshoes and winter sports enthusiasts.

However, all that snow also comes with back-breaking work – snow shovelling. Every winter, hospital admissions of people experiencing chest pain or heart attacks increase after snowfalls.

One Canadian study reported a 34 per cent increased risk for death in men due to heart attack on days following 20 cm or more of snow. According to 30 years of data published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, the quantity and duration of a snowfall seem to increase the chances of injury and death.

With those statistics in mind, it is no wonder some homeowners look to snowblowers to help with the heavy workout. With a bit of gas or electric-powered machinery, snow removal can become an enjoyable, snowy activity.

There are things to consider when deciding on what snowblower is best for your situation. There are many models to choose from depending on those needs.

“The best place to start for Salmon Arm residents would be stage two or three blowers,” says Canadian Tire Sports Manager Detlin Schuchardt.

Salmon Arm’s snow tends to be wet and heavy, in addition to there being a lot of it. Detlin also recommends gas-powered over electric if there is more than 6 inches of snow and a larger area to cover.

Factors to consider include quantity of snowfall your area or property gets, the weight of the snow, the size of the site, and the type of surface to be cleared. Armed with this information, you can then look at the kind of machine: gas, electric, or battery-powered. Keep in mind there are also many options to consider, such as speed control, smart steering, headlights, and type of tires.

“There are so many options to choose from,” says Detlin. Possibilities include corded Electric snowblowers, cordless battery-operated snowblowers, and one to three-stage gas-powered blowers.

“The battery-operated are good for the smaller jobs, and they usually last 30 to 40 minutes and are great for small balconies or smaller walkways. The gas snow blowers are durable and powerful and meant for large amounts of heavy snow,” says Detlin. The gas-operated snowblowers are usually easier to push because they are self-propelling.

Flurries are already in the forecast, and snowy conditions are not that far off. Now is the time to be planning your snow-blowing needs.

“My best advice is to start planning before the snowblower is needed,” says Detlin. “You never really know what the season is going to be like, and there is always a rush to get snowblowers when it does.”

Even when armed with a snowblower, be sure to take frequent breaks, and know your limits. Consider snow removal as a great way to be outside in the crisp winter air rather than a chore.

