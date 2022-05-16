Summer’s best events start at Salmon Arm’s ‘Party City!’

Canadian Tire Salmon Arm staff can help you celebrate the Class of 2022, or <em>any</em> get-together, with ‘Party City’.

Whether you’re planning a fun-filled kid’s birthday party, a graduation celebration to remember, or you’re simply throwing a sensational summer splash, the Party City department at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm has all the supplies you need.

From balloons and accessories to party décor, favours, games, toys, bakeware and more, they’ve got everything you need to make your celebration a hit.

You’ll find air-filled and helium balloons in a range of colours and styles, including number and letter balloons in latex and foil, and essential accessories like ribbon and helium tanks.

“We sell and fill balloons for pretty much any occasion,” says Tammy Hysert, Manager with Canadian Tire at The Mall at Picadilly.

Canadian Tire is celebrating their 100th Anniversary this year with some fantastic promotions, and they want to invite anyone who is planning a celebration of their own to come and check out Party City.

You’ll celebrate in style with a selection of party decorations, including confetti and party poppers, pinatas, streamers, wedding arches, themed candle sets, tablecloths and much more.

“We also have party supplies and gifts to suit any type of celebration,” Hysert says, highlighting their extensive collection of fun favours for baby showers, birthday parties, anniversaries or graduations.

Some of the exciting and colourful items include:

  • face and body paint
  • glow sticks
  • squirt guns
  • party hats
  • grab-and-go play packs
  • games and puzzles
  • customizable trophies
  • mini bubbles
  • beer pong balls and cups

Canadian Tire Salmon Arm also provides you with a wide selection of tableware and serveware essentials to help make planning and throwing your party easy and stress-free.

With napkins, plates, bowls, cups and cutlery to match, you’ll find everything you need to suit any style or theme for your special day. If you’re throwing an adult party they’ve even got party packs of plastic shooter glasses to help kick your soirée up a notch!

At Canadian Tire’s Party City, they’re committed to helping make your party plans come off without a hitch, so they make it easy and convenient to get what you need.

“You can just walk in and pick from our big colourful selection, or you can place an order for a specific day and time, and we’ll get everything ready for you!” Hysert says.

