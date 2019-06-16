Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Taylor C. of Mission

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Taylor C. of Mission Photo provided by Miss BC

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Taylor C. of Mission:

Having been a lifelong resident of British Columbia I love this province and would love to represent it! I would like to broaden my horizons by taking part in all the fun and interesting classes offered over the weekend and I look forward to meeting each and every woman taking part in this event from across the province.

Taking part in Miss Teen BC will also allow me to spread awareness in our community about topics ranging from mental illness to LGBTQ issues. I believe everyone needs to be included in our society, with no one feeling left out or marginalized. We have more in common than our differences would have us believe.

My ability to sing makes me stand out in a crowd but what makes me truly unique is the kindness I show toward others, without hesitation or judgement. I always try to defend those who are being treated unfairly.

“Be a voice, not an echo,” was said by the great Albert Einstein. This quote inspires me to not solely repeat what others have told me, but have the ability to use my own voice to do something powerful in this world. It tells us to not blindly believe what has been taught. Develop your own thoughts and ideas and show the world who you really are.

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants:Hasrat B. of Surrey

Just Posted

Dedicated Girl Guide leader recognized with Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers

Maryann Brock has volunteered with Girl Guides for 37 years

$30,000 donation for outdoor classroom in Salmon Arm to honour beloved teacher

Funds from Armstrong Regional Co-op to go to the Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

New South Shuswap community park proposed for Blind Bay

Regional district proposes the purchase of 9.5 acres now known as Centennial Field

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sun and heat continue Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C throughout the Okanagan Saturday

Salmon Arm basketball star to be inducted into national hall of fame

One of Sargent’s many achievements is holding the Olympic record for most assists for 20 years

10 facts about Father’s Day

Did you know that the special day for dads was first celebrated in 1910?

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Letter: Writer argues biosolids will damage water, soil

Turtle Valley residents lost the first battle with Nutrigrow/Arrow Transport when our… Continue reading

PacificSport and SportHealth team up to subsidize physiotherapy for members

The partnership is touted as the first of its kind in Salmon Arm

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

Harry Dunsdon and Richard Turner became cattlemen

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

Vernon seeks additional fetal alcohol syndrome support B.C.-wide

“We are making a difference but we could make even more of a difference”

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Most Read