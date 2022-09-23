Election 2022: Sicamous council candidates introduce themselves

Five candidates running for mayor, 11 for six seats on city council

Candidates running for Sicamous mayor include (top, left to right) Colleen Anderson, Brenda Dalzell, Larry Emery, Terry Rysz and Mike Sheehan. Running for a seat on council are (middle) Ryan Airey, Ian Baillie, Matt Baumgartner, Pam Beech, John Bruan, Tammy Brown, (bottom) Gord Bushell, Bob Evans, John Flynn, Malcolm Makayev and Siobhan Rich.

As the Oct. 15 municipal election approaches, the Eagle Valley News is giving Sicamous council candidates an opportunity to share who they are and why they are running.

Mayoral candidates

Colleen Anderson

I’m Colleen Anderson and I’m proud to be running for the Mayor of Sicamous.

My husband and I fell in love with Sicamous 35 years ago. We have been Sicamous residents, working and contributing to our community for 16 years.

Eight years ago, I decided I would like to play a bigger role in our district and ran for district council. I was honored to be elected, two terms.

My decision to run for mayor is fueled by my passion for our community, my eight years of municipal experience, as well as the skill sets I bring to the position. I have a background in sales, marketing and operations. I have chaired the finance committee for the past four years. I sit on the Tourism Advisory committee, I’m a board member of the Columbia Shuswap Watershed Council, and I’m also the liaison with the Sicamous Chamber of Commerce, working together to advocate for our businesses and our community.

I’m running on principles: integrity and experience. My hope is to see more women step into the political ring, and I believe in leading by example.

Brenda Dalzell

I am passionate about the growth and future of our community.

The foundation of who I am embraces innovation, collaboration, integrity and vision. These are the values I offer to the District of Sicamous.

Currently I sit on EVSCHS board and chair the District of Sicamous (DOS) Housing Committee. Previously I served on boards including the chamber, DOS economic development and affordable housing committees. I believe the experience gained in those seats qualifies me to work with a new council to continue the work ahead.

In my 18 years of residency in Sicamous I have built BJ Design Interiors, created The Bridge Co-Share workspace and brought to life my vision for Bruhn Crossing – a place for community. I’ve acquired a variety of perspectives from listening to both residents and visitors that frequent Bruhn Crossing.

How can I influence and foster change?

If elected mayor, I will strive to unite council, inspiring them to embrace a comprehensive vision for the future. Specifically, I plan to define a decision making system that holds mayor and council accountable, supported by a council covenant whereby respect, integrity and transparency constitute the foundation of our core values.

I’m listening and together, we are stronger!

Larry Emery

My name is Larry Emery.

I have lived in and around this area most of my life. I love it here. I have worked in the logging industry for over 50 years. I raised my family in the North Okanagan.

The town of Sicamous is a great place to live and has so much to offer. I have been an active volunteer in this community since the day I moved here. I want to see Sicamous grow and thrive.

Let’s develop a strong foundation so our kids and grandkids will stay here, work here, build homes here.

Let’s invite investors and businesses who will contribute to our community. Let’s build an economically sustainable future for our people, and out of town.

Let’s increase our population base and invite our seasonal residents to consider our town their year-round home. Let’s talk to our government about supporting our plans.

Let’s talk about a care centre for people with dementia; something southern B.C. needs badly.

Let’s invest in our own woodlot to generate income and ease the burden on taxpayers.

I have a great plan – let’s put it into action.

Vote Larry Emery for your mayor!

Terry Rysz

In 1974, I moved my young family north to start my own automotive and industrial supplies business, and 30 years later I sold the business and moved back to southern B.C.

I coached and played both hockey and fastball most of my life. As well I enjoy curling. In 2000, I moved to Revelstoke and acquired a neighbourhood pub. Upon selling the pub, I moved to Sicamous to manage the government liquor store which gave me the opportunity to meet most of our neighbors. My relationship with Sharon has introduced me to the history and beauty of Sicamous and we wouldn’t live anywhere else. Throughout my life I have had the opportunity to travel extensively, including destinations in central and South America, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand, the U.S. and Alaska.

In 2011 I was elected to council and in 2014 became the mayor of Sicamous. This has provided me with the opportunity to gain valuable experience in managing the financial affairs, build relationships and encourage economic growth within the district. As a result of my business and political experience, I believe I’m still a good choice to lead the upcoming team!

Mike Sheehan

• B.ED, PE McGill University;

• Canadian Ski Instructors Alliance Level 4;

• Canadian Ski Coaches federation Level 3;

• 25 years working in the ski industry teaching, coaching, managing;

• 20 years Residential Spec Home Contractor (Sunshine Coast);

• Five years commercial framing (Sunshine Coast & Richmond);

• 15 years owner/operator gravel truck ( Class 1 license);

• 15 years owner/operator excavating contractor;

• Coached Pender Harbour kids softball;

• President Pender Harbour Citizens on Patrol;

• President Pender Harbour Chamber of Commerce;

• Currently owner/operator of Sicamous Septic Installations, ROWP PL,IN,MP,PI;

• 2 terms (six years) school board trustee, (Sunshine Coast School District 46).

Council candidates

Ryan Airey

I’ve lived in Sicamous and Malakwa my entire life, attending Eagle River Secondary. Through my business of 16 years I work with local non profits and schools, connect with many residents and tourists, and am engaged with other businesses.

I support the majority of current initiatives and planned development. I believe we need to continue to prioritize trail development in and around town, pedestrian crossings on our highways, improve access to health services, housing and attainable housing for all demographics, consider garbage/recycling/compost pickup and other options that will send less trash to our current landfill location.

I want Sicamous to retain residents, attract business and visitors with thoughtful long-term planning that emphasizes the uniqueness of Sicamous.

Ian Baillie

We need to deliver on the priorities that the people of Sicamous want.

I’ve been privileged to run two successful businesses in Sicamous through the worst of COVID. We survived with the support of all the folks that make up this great community. Sicamous rallied around its local businesses when the times were tough and I for one will never forget that.

That’s why I want to give back some of my time and use my expertise in business and government to help our town move forward.

Matt Baumgartner

My wife and I moved here from the Lower Mainland 10 years ago when I accepted a position with Work BC to provide employment services to the residence of Sicamous. As a Certified Career Development Practitioner with over 20 years experience, I was very aware of the issues and concerns that both employers and job seekers were facing. Affordable housing, a fair wage and the necessary skills for the job were the issues top of mind then and today.

Although I am semi-retired, I feel just as passionate about being part of the solution. I have been involved with the Eagle Valley Senior Citizen Housing Society over the last five years and continue to serve as a director on the board.

My career with Work BC made possible for me to help people achieve their goals and, in many scenarios, a better way of life.

I have the full support of my wife and friends who know how passionate I am about the issues we all face here in Sicamous. I now have the time to make the commitment to the citizens of Sicamous and would like to serve as a district councillor.

Pam Beech

Born to a Second World War veteran and his British “war bride,” I schooled in the North Shuswap, graduated Grade 12 in Salmon Arm and have a UBC BSc degree in Rehabilitation Medicine.

I married and settled in Salmon Arm. Discovering a passion for community development, I became a founding member of the Shuswap Children’s Association and wrote my first funding proposal for a preschool.

I moved to Sicamous in 1979, raised a family of four children while managing and developing programs for the Sicamous Medical Clinic. Over 40 years I have worked with community members, all ages, and local governments, to develop supports and services like figure skating, recreation programs, swim club, sexual health, Moose Mouse festivals, childcare, senior supports, a youth skateboard park, a safe walking, scooting, biking perimeter path and accessible outdoor gym. Currently, my focus is on building viable, stable, ‘inclusive’ health and wellness services.

I am employed by Eagle Valley Seniors Housing Society, and am President of Eagle Valley Community Support Society, roles that enhance my knowledge of community need. Guided by entrepreneurial spirit, love of art, design, nature and “big picture” thinking I aim for beauty, health, employment, economic stability and livability.

John Braun

Hi, my name is John Braun.

I’ve been a resident of the Sicamous area for most of my life. I attended Parkview Elementary School and graduated from Eagle River Secondary. I am married to my high-school sweetheart and a proud father of three. We love Sicamous and have chosen to raise our family here. I volunteered with Sicamous minor hockey over the nine years my boys were able to play in town. We also opened our home and billeted junior hockey players for five years.

We run and own a local flower farm, and the community support has been amazing. I have chosen to run for council with the support of my family. I feel we, as a community, need to work at making housing attainable for all ages, build our economy so businesses don’t have to struggle through the off-season, and get people back involved in our community.

Although change can be hard, it’s imperative to making a better future for our town. I think working together, we can make a great place even better.

Tammy Brown

Tammy Brown has been a full-time Sicamous resident since 2016, and part-time as a vacation property owner 10 years prior to that. She is a wife, mother and grandmother who enjoys boating, fishing, painting and the arts.

A journeyman electrician by trade, Tammy is the current facilities & maintenance manager for DECO Drugs, and a current Eagle Valley Arts Council board member. Her previous 25-plus years experience are maintenance, supply chain and planning and scheduling management with the TransAlta Energy Corp and Diavik Diamonds. It is with this experience she knows she can contribute to learning the policies and procedures associated with council, provide communication and education to our community members, and use that to influence the development and decisions being made on behalf of the district.

Tammy is genuine and fair minded. Her core values are hard work, honesty, transparency and integrity. While previously having sat on several committees and teams, she has never held a town council position. Her decision to run now is based on having the time, commitment and desire to contribute to the town/district and to ensure the well-being and interests of our entire community are being represented.

Gord Bushell

I am Gord Bushell and I have decided to run for district council.

I have been honoured to serve as a Sicamous district councillor for the past two terms. My experience, knowledge and understanding are what I bring to council.

Work, opportunity and lifestyle played a big role in my decision to move to Sicamous. In 1984, I moved to Sicamous where I met my wife Brenda while working at Three Buoys Houseboats. We have made many wonderful friends here and are grateful to call Sicamous our home.

I have over 40 years of business experience, both as an employee and an employer.

I believe that a council working together will produce more positive results for our community.

I believe in listening to both sides of a story before making a decision, and always trying to find a win-win situation.

I believe our decisions should be made with the “what is best for our community” approach.

I believe in accountability for all our decision making.

I am hard-working, willing to listen to others and will do my best for all residents of Sicamous so that our community continues to be a better place to live, work and play.

Bob Evans

I am excited to be a councillor again for the District of Sicamous. I want to carry on the good work we have started and make Sicamous even stronger.

John Flynn

I come from a small town in Saskatchewan and grew up in Moose Jaw.

I attended the University of Saskatchewan, graduating in 1974 in Mechanical Engineering.

I joined Shell Canada and spent twenty years in technical, managerial, and operations positions. From 1994-98 I worked at Numac Energy in operations and management. I was a corporate officer and vice president. I owned an oilfield consulting company until my retirement in 2012.

I married Joanne in 1974 and we have two professional children. We are a Christian Family. I am a high energy ‘can-do’ individual who loves challenges. I consider myself to be tough and fair.

I have considerable budget and operating cost experience. While managing Shell’s Peace River Complex in northern Alberta, we were able to reduce our operating costs from $18/Bbl to $8.50/Bbl. Harvard Business School published a case study of this process. I served as a director and president of Shell Canada’s Credit Union.

I believe in walking the talk and leading by example. I am seeking a councillor position as I believe I can contribute to a vibrant and passionate community by applying my skills and experiences.

Malcolm Makayev

My name is Malcolm Makayev, son of Sonya Makayev.

I retired in Sicamous 10 years ago. I have had the privilege of serving two terms as a District of Sicamous councillor, and am offering myself to serve another term.

I am a results orientated person, I like to get things done! During my tenure, with the help of fellow councillors, staff, local not for profits, regional, provincial and federal governments, and Splatsin, some accomplishments are: the roundabout; first licenced day care (building owned by the community); purchased the rail trail; new bridge across Eagle River; sidewalk on Shuswap Avenue; purchased the medical building then purchased Sicamous Medical Clinic that is owned by the community and has over 2,500 patients; near completion of a new Official Community Plan that will guide our community into the future; partnering with Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society to bring 36 units of affordable housing; partnering with Habitat for Humanity to bring about 50 new affordable housing units; Sicamous recognized as an Age Friendly Community. I need your vote to ensure we get our affordable housing built, a pedestrian bridge at the end of Main Street, and keep health care in our community.

Siobhan Rich

My name is Siobhan Rich.

I have been in this community most of my life and returned permanently in 2017 as a small business owner to raise my two kids on the farm here in the Shuswap.

I currently sit on the District of Sicamous housing committee, have been PAC president at Parkview Elementary, treasurer of the Cambie Hall committee and have a passion for animal rescue, rehabilitation and control.

I volunteer and fundraise for the school breakfast program, Shuswap Paws and spaying and neutering cats.

Being out in the community is important to me and I take pride in my involvement. I want to be a part of positive changes here in Sicamous.

Affordable housing, community betterment and progress are all things I will make a priority.

