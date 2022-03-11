What is Brown Adipose Tissue? Does Brown Fat Work for Weight Loss?

What is Brown adipose tissue?

Brown adipose tissue (BAT), or brown fat, is adipose that serves as an energy-burning mitochondrion. It creates heat to maintain body temperature and fights the cold (to use knowledge from the background information). For this reason, BAT metabolism speeds up your weight loss process without making any changes to your diet or lifestyle routine.

The BAT was discovered only in the last decade, and its importance for human metabolism has been increasingly studied. However, we all have it since birth, but there is less of it around as we age. In addition, studies indicate that overweight people have less visible brown fat than those with average weight. The research teams from Harvard University have concluded that BAT can be formed from white adipose tissue through exercise, and this means that it can be created, not just used to burn more fat.

What does science say about Brown adipose tissue?

Some scientists are investigating the possibility of using this brown energy system on obese people for weight loss. After all, they have plenty of BAT around but cannot use it because it does not function properly due to a lack of stimuli or hormones that activate it. The studies on mice imply that white adipose becomes BAT when stimulated with cold temperatures or an adrenalin secretion that triggers the contraction of muscles. But how would someone continue burning calories after being outside in winter? Some believe these secretions could be taken orally, and others indicate there is a new technique available called “browning” by which you can create this fuel source at any moment without taking cold showers for hours.

Here are some facts about brown adipose tissue that will explain everything about this issue.

Brown Adipose Tissue is a type of body fat that functions as a heat generator to keep us warm when it is cold and has been implicated in helping fight obesity. The BAT, or brown adipose tissue, is found in small deposits across the abdomen, kidney area around kidneys, and neck around collar bone under your arms. In infants, the fat helps them generate heat when they are cold, but in adults, the mechanism behind why cold causes an increase in metabolic rate is not well understood by scientists today though several theories have been advanced. It simply just maybe that there are more mitochondria in BAT cells than other types of cells, which means that they burn more calories to generate heat and energy even at rest compared to white adipose tissue or WAT, the type of fat that most people have more of and that has been implicated in obesity. BAT is a type of good fat with mitochondria. It produces much energy from a bit of fuel, which helps balance your cholesterol levels and might reduce stroke risks by burning excess calories, especially if combined with weight-bearing exercises. The amount of brown adipose tissue or BAT reduces as we age. However, researchers are looking into using drugs to generate more blood flow to increase the amount of BAT than humans possess through medications such as rosiglitazone (Avandia) and beta-agonist medicines like formoterol (Foradil, Aerolin), salmeterol (Serevent), and vilanterol (Breo Ellipta) which trigger the flow of blood to BAT. Cold temperature stimulates a chemical called norepinephrine. This neurotransmitter triggers brown adipose tissue or BAT into action to increase your metabolic rate for converting calories into energy and heat and burning fat cells, otherwise known as lipolysis. The brown adipose tissue or BAT is triggered by cold temperatures down near 59 degrees Fahrenheit (15 degrees Celsius) below average body temperature, which varies from person to person but averages at 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 37 degrees Celsius; however, research shows that people with higher levels of BAT can switch it on without much provocation compared to those with more minor amounts who need more resistance from the cold weather to get it going. BAT can help support weight loss without changing diet or lifestyle routine. When you expose yourself to colder temperatures, your system increases the fat metabolism to keep you warm and active even while at rest compared to those with little brown adipose tissue or BAT. This means that you will have an easier time shedding pounds if more amounts of brown adipose tissue or BAT is present in your body through some medications such as rosiglitazone (Avandia) and beta-agonist medicines like formoterol (Foradil, Aerolin), salmeterol (Serevent), and vilanterol (Breo Ellipta) may be needed for stimulating blood flow to BAT for weight loss. Research shows that the most benefits of BAT are gained when you combine it with weight-bearing exercises, enhancing fat metabolism and burning calories while supporting weight loss through exposure to cold temperatures. It will help add more brown adipose tissue or BAT for improving your metabolic rate, which can balance cholesterol levels simultaneously, assisting in reducing stroke risks by converting excess calories. Especially from fat into energy and heat if combined with other medications such as rosiglitazone (Avandia) and beta-agonist medicines like formoterol (Foradil, Aerolin), salmeterol (Serevent), and vilanterol (Breo Ellipta). Some clinical studies show that while the average adult male possesses roughly 30% more brown adipose tissue or BAT than average adult female, some women can activate their brown adipose tissue or BAT more quickly than males during cold temperature exposure, while others find it harder. This shows that people’s metabolic responses to cold temperatures may differ. However, research also suggests that certain hormones like testosterone and estrogen play a role in the ability of females to activate their brown adipose tissue or BAT more easily compared with males, especially during puberty. People who find it hard to generate enough internal heat through shivering may need the extra stimulus of external cold temperature from an ice pack wrapped in a towel applied on your neck or stomach for 15-20 minutes. This triggers norepinephrine secretion that increases metabolism while at the same time strengthening blood flow to increase blood flow as well as your core temperature, which can help you burn more calories and fats from the route of exposure.

