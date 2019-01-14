Search crews are still looking for one missing person after an avalanche on Mount Brewer. (Avalanche Canada)

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

One man is dead and another is still missing after a snowmobile accident near Invermere Saturday night.

Columbia Valley RCMP said nine snowmobilers from Calgary were on Mount Brewer in the Purcell Mountains when they appear to have triggered an avalanche by “high marking.”

Avalanche Canada said the resulting “very large deep persistent slab” avalanche was 200 to 400 metres wide and ran for nearly 1,100 metres into a small lake.

A 51-year-old man was found dead with an activated airbag two metres under the surface.

The man’s 24-year-old son is still missing and believed to possibly be in the lake.

The RCMP dive team is continuing to search for the son.

READ MORE: Snowboarder buried in Elk Valley avalanche

READ MORE: B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
China sentences B.C. man to death in drug smuggling case
Next story
CSRD gets behind Wellness Centre for Sicamous

Just Posted

Shuswap firefighters respond to residential blaze in Blind Bay

Firefighters are attacking a residential blaze in Blind Bay. Shuswap Fire Department… Continue reading

Dementia journey the long good-bye

More than 70,000 people in B.C. have been diagnosed with dementia

CSRD gets behind Wellness Centre for Sicamous

The District of Sicamous is applying for $6 million in grant funding to go towards the project

CSRD wants commercial paper and packaging accepted for recycling

Recycle BC, the agency that handles the CSRD recycling network does not accept commercial recycling

Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet racers hit the Larch Hills trails Jan. 19

Annual ski race in Salmon Arm is a long-standing winter tradition

Man sentenced to death in China had prior drug convictions in Abbotsford

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, found guilty of smuggling 222 kg of meth

OSO celebrates Mozart melodies in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Amadeus is the third series in Chase Masterworks, featuring Erin Fun on clarinet

Trump denies ever working for Russia, blasts investigators

U.S. president called the question ‘insulting’

Ottawa police identify three public servants who died in bus crash

The bus hopped a curb and hit a bus shelter, killing 3 and injuring 23

UPDATE: Dad killed, son missing after avalanche in southeast B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Game of Thrones-inspired scotch hits BC Liquor Store

Eight single-malt bottles will match each of the Houses of Westeros and the Night’s Watch

Okanagan hockey product wins world championship

Anne Cherkowski scores equalizer in gold-medal final, Canada beats U.S. 3-2 in overtime

Okanagan rhythmic gymnastic star joins national team ranks

Jaedyn Andreotti is one of two team members from B.C.

Heavy rock lineup for the Powerball coming to the South Okanagan

Breaking Benjamin, Asking Alexandria, The Wild! and Diamante will play at the SOEC

Most Read