10% of COVID-19 patients in hospital are under the age of 40: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

FILE – A health care worker is seen outside the Emergency dept. of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Monday, March 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Young people are not immune from serious health issues caused by COVID-19, Canada’s top doctor warned.

Dr. Theresa Tam said 10 per cent of Canada’s hospitalized cases are people under the age of 40. As of Tuesday morning, Tam said there were 7,708 cases and 89 deaths as a result of the virus.

More to come.

