105 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Just over 8,000 new vaccine doses administered in the region for a total of 158,000 to date

Interior Health reported 105 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 14.

The daily count is up from yesterday’s 72 cases. No new deaths were reported in the region Wednesday, but 22 people are currently hospitalized and nine are in critical care.

The new cases bring the total in the region to date up to 9,771. A total of 944 cases remain active.

No new cases were reported at the following three outbreaks highlighted by Interior Health.

  • Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 29 cases: 26 residents and three staff, with one death connected to the outbreak.
  • Kelowna General Hospital unit 4E has three cases: one patient and two staff.
  • Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 surgical unit has 14 cases: 10 patients and four staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 8,036 new vaccine doses have been administered, bringing the rolling total in the region to 158,259.

Province-wide, the daily COVID-19 count jumped by 1,168 new positive tests Wednesday, with 397 people in hospital and 120 people in intensive care with conditions related to COVID-19.

A total of 1,190,832 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in B.C., 87,820 of which are second doses, the Ministry of Health announced today.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to 1,168 Wednesday, nearly 400 in hospital

READ MORE: Health Canada releases guidelines for reducing COVID-19 transmission at home

