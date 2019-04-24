12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

2 ambulances are on scene

Update

Traffic has slowed in the area, the girl is being treated by paramedics now.

The was riding her bike at te time and rolled in front of a white car. It appears that there are no serious injuries.

Original

A 12-year-old girl has been hit by a car at High Road and Glenmore Road.

Two ambulances are on scene now.

A reporter is on their way.

A 12-year-old girl has been hit by a car at High Road and Glenmore Road.

Two ambulances are on scene now.

A reporter is on their way.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Just Posted

Man caught with sawed-off shotgun in Salmon Arm enters guilty plea

A Feb. 2018 traffic stop led to the initial arrest of 34-year-old Wayne Blood

Salmon Arm RCMP want your help locating missing bike

Green and white ‘Masi’ road bike stolen April 20, another $6,000 bicycle recovered

Salmon Arm RCMP remind public to lock up valuables

Police say most theft from vehicle complaints involve cars left unlocked overnight

Police arrest suspect in Buckerfield’s purse theft

Salmon Arm RCMP say thief used stolen credit cards at local businesses

Snare ban sought for city after death of beloved dog

Salmon Arm men to present signed petitions to city council

First her door mat and now unwanted guests poking around at midnight

Penticton woman catches somebody sneaking around her property on a surveillance camera

Federal funding helps South Okanagan women safely leave sex trade

The SAFE eXiting from the Sex Trade program helps women

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

New restaurant on The Rise in Okanagan

Multi-million dollar project plans for a 30,000 square foot multi-amenity building with the restaurant and bar

A Kelowna woman who’s more than her rap sheet

Victimized by systems suppose to help, a woman tries to fix her life

Plugged in: Kelowna teen thriving with professional eSports U.S. team

Russel Van Dulken turned his love and skills of gaming into a career

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Most Read