140 rental-unit building in Salmon Arm expected to be ready by late summer 2023

This is the site of the building to contain 140 rental units and ground-level commercial space on 10th Avenue SW in Salmon Arm, across from the Mall at Piccadilly. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Plans are proceeding for the six-storey building with 140 rental units across from the Mall at Piccadilly in Salmon Arm.

Kirsten Rudyk, director of marketing with WestUrban Developments, agent for the development, told the Observer on June 6 that the building permit for 1230, 1260 and 1290 10th Ave. SW is expected to be issued by the end of the month.

Pouring the foundation will begin shortly after, she said, with it expected to be complete by the end of summer.

Then will come framing the building, enclosing and interior work.

“We’re currently on track for building completion in Q3, 2023,” she said, referring to the July through September period.

“By the end of next summer we should have 140 new residences.”

She said interested residents can join the waitlist for the building by emailing leasing@westurbanproperties.ca.

“Everybody on the waitlist will be notified with pricing and applications before the building is listed publicly.”

Rudyk said she does not have pricing information available yet, but noted it is typically released a few months in advance of the building completion/occupancy date.

The building will contain 80 one-bedroom suites and 60 two-bedroom suites, she said.

The top five levels will be residential, with about 500 square metres of commercial on the main floor.

At council meetings discussing the application, city staff said parking will be mostly in the back, not visible from the stret. Underground parking is limited due to the high water table in the area, so most of the site will be used for parking.

In August 2021, Mayor Alan Harrison said he appreciated WestUrban’s adjustments following the public hearings on zoning, particularly regarding the relocation of refuse bins.

