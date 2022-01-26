15 groups share more than $40,000 from Salmon Arm grant program

Fifteen Shuswap organizations received City of Salmon Arm grants-in-aid for 2022 that are selected by a committee of the Shuswap Community Foundation. (File photo)

Fifteen Shuswap groups are sharing more than $40,000 from the City of Salmon Arm’s grants-in-aid program.

In a Jan. 21 letter from the Shuswap Community Foundation, manager Roger Parenteau, on behalf of committee chair Lindsay Wong, explained how the funds were allocated.

“With $54,625 available and requests totalling $98,906, the committee faced difficult decisions,” he wrote.

Fifteen of 16 groups received either all or a portion of their request, while one group received nothing. The successful groups will receive their funds in March.

Following the decisions, $11,613 remained unallocated. The committee asked for council’s permission to hold a second intake of applications with a deadline of May 15, 2022.

The committee was comprised of Parenteau, Mayor Alan Harrison and Shuswap Community Foundation board members Ralph Segreto, Lindsay Wong and Kathryn Vennard.

The organizations, what they requested, their project, notes from the committee and the amount the groups received are as follows:

• Shuswap Association for Community Living, $3,300, municipal utilities for two group homes, $3,300.

• SABNES, $5,000, to hire two summer students again next summer to staff the Brighouse Nature Centre, ‘we have funded one student and a half,’ $3,400.

• 2021 Shuswap Music Festival, $1,500, venue rentals for virtual performances, $1,500.

• Shuswap String Orchestra Society, $2,500, to keep the orchestra functioning at this difficult time, $2,350.

• Voice of the Shuswap Broadcast Society, $5,000, tower rental for space for the antenna, ‘the committee elected to fund seven months of tower rental,’ $3,500.

• Shuswap Food Action Society, $4,000, community garden and farmers market manager’s wages, ‘$500 for the community garden and $2,500 to subsidize the market manager wages,’ $3,000.

• Shuswap District Arts Council, $1,500, renting gazebo for Wednesday on the Wharf for 2022, $1,100.

• Shuswap Association of Writers, $2,000, to assist with the Young Writers program, ‘the event is moving outside Salmon Arm, while recognizing there is an economic benefit for Salmon Arm,’ $1,400.

• Salmon Arm Sockeyes, $2,000, to cover a portion of the lane fees at the rec centre, ‘the committee felt that the broad public benefit as compared with other groups was limited,’ $900.

• Shuswap Theatre Society, $4,000, to replace the flame retardant curtains, ‘as it was not felt that this was an urgent need, the committee chose partial funding while appreciating the tremendous work the society does,’ $2,600.

• Salmon Arm and Shuswap Lake Agricultural Association, $6,034, to cover costs for water, sewer and frontage taxes, also maintaining grounds, security, $6,034.

• Salmon Arm Museum & Heritage Association, $8,072, exhibit to honour Dr. Mary Thomas, ‘concerns were raised about the paid participation of individuals vs volunteers in particular those with a close connection to Dr. Thomas,’ $6,828.

• Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club Society, $4,000, September to June pool rental costs and coaching, $900.

• Shuswap Youth Soccer Association, $40,000, structural and geotechnical engineering along with a sports venue economic impact study to determine upgrades required to the SASCU Memorial Sports Complex, ‘concerns around the all or none application led to a zero,’ $0.

• Kamloops Symphony Society, $3,000, offset production expenses associated with two professional concerts in Salmon Arm, ‘doubts around the viability of a January show,’ $1,200.

• Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association’s U13 tournament committee, $7,000, costs associated with managing and organizing the tournament such as rink and Zamboni fees, officials, banquet hosting and opening ceremonies, ‘MRDT – Committee felt that this is a prime candidate for this (hotel tax) funding,’ $5,000.

Mayor Harrison made a motion to set up a second intake with a deadline of May 15, which passed unanimously.

He noted the committee takes the decision-making out of the political realm, which was one of the purposes of handling requests through the foundation. He said in 2021 the city received requests for funds later in the spring, so the second intake this year would provide an opportunity for those types of requests.

