DriveBC

15 to 20 cm of snow to fall on Coquihalla

Kelowna - A snowfall warning is in effect for the highway from Hope to Merritt

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt this morning.

A Pacific frontal system will continue to give snow heavy at times to Coquihalla Highway today. Total snow accumulations up to 20 centimetres can be expected by early this evening before the snow tapers to a few flurries. Additionally, strong southwesterly winds accompanying the front will give local blowing snow resulting in low visibilities, according to Environment Canada in a weather statement.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


