One of 17 puppies eight to 10-week-old husky puppies found living outside in the cold and snow on a B.C. Interior property. (Contributed)

17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

The BC SPCA caught the moment on video the last puppy, Uki, met his owners

Seventeen husky puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from a home in the B.C. interior last month have found homes.

The weakest pup of the bunch, fittingly named Uki which means survivor in Inuktitut, was the last to be adopted.

The moment Uki met his new family was caught on camera by the BC SPCA’s Penticton branch.

Uki’s new family was overjoyed to hear that their adoption application was approved.

They wanted to surprise their eldest son, who had been asking for a puppy since he was a toddler.

READ MORE: 17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

The 17 eight to 10-week-old husky puppies were rescued alongside two adult dogs just before Christmas.

The owner surrendered the animals to animal control who held them overnight before transferring the dogs to the local BC SPCA branch on Christmas Eve.

The dogs were all living outside in the cold on the property.

