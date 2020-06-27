(The Canadian Press)

18 people across Alberta arrested for child porn and other online offences

Most of the arrests due to investigative referrals the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation unit has arrested 18 people across Alberta for child pornography and other online offences.

Officials say the suspects are from major cities around the province and have been charged with 65 offences alleged to have occurred between May 20 and June 23.

Most of the arrests came after investigative referrals from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, which works with internet and social media providers to track and investigate online crimes.

The ICE unit had previously reported a record number of intakes in March when it received 243 complaints of online child exploitation — more than double the two-year average.

Supt. Dwayne Lakusta, CEO of the Alberta Law Enforcement Review Teams, says that level of activity has been unparalleled in the existence of the ICE unit.

Investigators believe the rise in the number of referrals could be linked to digital dependency during COVID-19 isolation measures.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
West Kelowna leading the way in safe reopening
Next story
B.C. Liberals criticize Horgan’s economic recovery plan for excluding tourism sector representation

Just Posted

Column: Valuable lessons for grads that COVID-19 pandemic has taught us

Council Report by Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison

Dancing with the Shuswap stars postponed, hospice still needs help

Event organizers ask those who would have intended to donate to hospice society.

Salmon Arm Silverbacks bring in new forwards with trades

Team made deals with squads outside the BCHL for the new players.

Phase 3 of Salmon Arm West/Highway 1 improvements removed from construction schedule

Province assures phase through Neskonlith land remains a priority

Rider Express to add stops, daily trips servicing the Shuswap

Bus company receives approval from Passenger Transportation Board

Premiers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: Trudeau

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

Toronto cop convicted of assault in beating of Dafonte Miller; brother acquitted

Const. Michael Theriault was cleared, however, of the more serious charge of aggravated assault

Poll suggests how abortion, climate policies affect support for Conservatives

A new survey is highlighting key issues for the most loyal Conservative supporters

Liberal government urged to spend $1.5 billion more to battle COVID-19 abroad

ACT Accelerator supports organizations, health professionals and businesses in their efforts to develop a vaccine

B.C. Liberals criticize Horgan’s economic recovery plan for excluding tourism sector representation

The Economic Recovery Task Force began meeting weekly on conference calls in April

EDITORIAL: Attitudes about alcohol have changed

The 1991 Penticton riot is not a good argument against allowing alcohol in public

VIDEO: Summerland grads receive diplomas

Watch the complete video coverage of Summerland Secondary School’s 2020 graduation ceremonies

VIDEO: Graduating students parade through Summerland

Annual parade takes different form due to COVID-19 restrictions

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Most Read