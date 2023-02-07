19-unit housing project proposed for 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm

A townhouse project featuring 19 rental units is planned for a parcel on 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm, within walking distance of Blackburn Park.

At the city’s planning and development services meeting on Feb 6, council heard from staff that the townhouse form project at 1481 10th St. SW develops along 10th Street, on the east side, with five residential buildings – two triplexes, two fourplexes and one fiveplex.

The buildings will be on a 0.25-hectare or 0.62-acre parcel where a single family house built in 1981 now sits.

The parcel is designated medium density residential in the city’s official community plan (OCP) and zoned R-1, single family residential. The applicant, IBA Architecture Inc, representing a numbered company, is applying for an OCP amendment, a rezoning and a development permit to accommodate a high-density residential development.

Regarding the rental units, the architect present online at the meeting said he hoped the owner doesn’t change their mind about rentals.

Planning staff supported the proposal, and council gave preliminary approval.

The staff report noted staff recognize the need for a range of diverse housing options within the community.

“Considering the specific location of the subject parcel including proximity to commercial and community lands, and potential for future development along the 10 Street SW corridor, an increase in the supply of dwelling units is deemed by staff to be a positive step towards addressing a pressing community need.”

Staff pointed out the parcel is just 360 metres from the corner of 10th Avenue and 10th Street SW, within walking distance to the Mall at Piccadilly and Blackburn Park.

In terms of design, three-storey units and walk-out units are proposed to ensure an attractive broad housing mix in the neighborhood.

Staff reported that the applicant “has been diligent in working with city staff and policies, the proposed development is consistent with the OCP guidelines and well within the proposed R-5 zoning regulations.”

For instance, the project contains 19 units, fewer than the 25 permitted by the rezoning, and will provide three more parking spaces – 28 – than the 25 required.

The project’s amenities will include a playground area.

Coun. Tim Lavery voiced his approval for the plans, but asked if the applicant would adhere to the city’s list of Fire Smart trees as well as include a charging conduit during construction of the building so electric vehicles can be accommodated in the future.

The applicant said he will request that the owner do what’s been requested.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said the development looks like “an amazing project,” and suggested the applicant consult with the neighbours prior to the public hearing on March 13.

Read more: ‘So You Think You Can Spell?’ spelling bee buzzes back to Salmon Arm after 4 years

Read more: Lilies, not fries: Work grows to regenerate traditional plants on Secwépemc land

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmHousingSalmon Arm council