Two protesters were arrested for blocking a roadway in Vancouver during a protest against old-growth logging on Thursday. (Extinction Rebellion/Twitter)

Two protesters were arrested for blocking a roadway in Vancouver during a protest against old-growth logging on Thursday. (Extinction Rebellion/Twitter)

2 arrested at Vancouver protest against old-growth logging

The protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion in solidarity with Fairy Creek protesters

Two protesters at a “die-in” in Vancouver were arrested on Thursday for blocking a roadway, Vancouver Police said.

Some 75 protesters marched from Vancouver City Hall to the intersection of West Broadway and Cambie Street in support of ongoing old-growth logging protests at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island. The protesters staged their die-in shortly before 5 p.m., laying on the pavement causing major traffic disruptions for more than three hours.

RELATED: Court to hear more Fairy Creek challenges

“Officers asked the group to leave several times and verbal arrest warnings were given,” VPD Cst. Tania Visintin said. “Most of the group dispersed, but two people refused.”

One protester was also arrested for mischief and one woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant, the VPD said.

The protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion, an environmental activism group that has orchestrated protests in numerous B.C. communities and across the world.

RELATED: Johnson Street bridge reopens after climate change protest halts traffic

“We had a beautiful and powerful afternoon in an intersection standing up for the forest and for Mother Earth,” the group said in a Facebook post. “It felt really good. We will not give up the fight until we force those in power to protect all sacred life on earth.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Fairy Creek watershedprotest

Previous story
UPDATE: White Rock Lake fire ‘held’ after 52 days
Next story
Video of dancing cops in Northern B.C. goes viral

Just Posted

Salmon Arm City Hall. (File photo)
Column: Looking at ways to keep community healthy

John Planaden (centre, grey shirt) treasured this photo of his family, which he loved dearly. His daughter, Stacey Weiland, said everyone in this photo had spent 10 days in Sicamous with Planaden before he drowned on Aug. 11, 2021. (Photo contributed)
In the heart of Mara Lake: Family and dive team reflect on recovery of drowned Alberta man

Four of the five North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates discussed environmental issues at the Sustainable Environment Network Society on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Participating, from left, Andrea Gunner of the Greens, Kyle Delfing of the People’s Party of Canada, Conservative and incumbent MP Mel Arnold and NDP’s Ron Johnston. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk about the region’s greatest environmental threat

The B.C. Wildfire Service provided this aerial shot of the planned ignition burn in the Irish Creek area off Westside Road on Aug. 30. (BCWS photo)
UPDATE: White Rock Lake fire ‘held’ after 52 days