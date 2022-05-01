Two people with outstanding warrants were arrested in a stolen truck in Penticton that contained 'tons and tons' of stolen mail.

2 arrested in stolen truck that contained ‘tons and tons of stolen mail’ in Penticton

Mail includes people’s tax returns, T4s, and other important mail documents

When Penticton RCMP went to investigate a parked truck with a group of people passed out inside, they found much more than they expected.

Police recovered hundreds of pieces of important mail, letters, and tax documents after seizing the stolen truck the people were passed out in.

This all happened in the early hours of April 22. Penticton RCMP responded to call of a parked truck with people passed out inside. When they arrived, police recognized the truck as a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Both occupants were arrested on outstanding warrants.

“We have recovered tons and tons of stolen mail,” said lead investigator Const Ryan Creasey. The letters included people’s tax returns, T4s, and other important mail documents.

Police are encouraging residents to contact their various service suppliers if they expecting any mail from the week of April 10 until April 22 that has not yet arrived.

QUIZ: How much do you know about your taxes?

Canada PostCrime

Previous story
Referendum results indicate majority of Sorrento-Blind Bay voters against incorporation
Next story
Organizers say Rolling Thunder rally ends Sunday, police say no long-term occupation

Just Posted

The longtime rivalry between the Vernon Tigers (white) and Armstrong Shamrocks got kickstarted again Saturday, April 30, in Armstrong as the Irish returned to the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League for the first time in three years. The two teams played to a spirited 9-9 draw. (Black Press - file photo)
Late goal lifts Vernon Tigers to 9-9 TOJLL draw with Armstrong Shamrocks

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District planned to divide Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two electoral areas should voters decide against the proposed incorporation of Sorrento-Blind Bay. (CSRD map)
Referendum results indicate majority of Sorrento-Blind Bay voters against incorporation

Scooter racer Diane Eaton takes the turn wide in the seniors scooter race, one of the events held downtown during the 2017 Summer Stomp in Sicamous. Organizers of the Son of Stomp, planned for July 15-17, and district staff are planning to bring back the scooter races and other family friendly events to the downtown for July 16. (File photo)
Son of Stomp, District of Sicamous staff plan afternoon of family friendly activities

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
QUIZ: The taxman cometh