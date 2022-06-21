Playa Del Carmen beach seen in this 2011 photo. (Elelicht/Wikimedia Commons)

Playa Del Carmen beach seen in this 2011 photo. (Elelicht/Wikimedia Commons)

2 Canadians found dead of knife wounds in Mexico resort

There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns

Two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state, also home to resorts like Cancun and Tulum, said the man and the woman were found dead Monday at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort, and a third person was reported injured.

There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns. “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of two Canadian citizens in Mexico,” the ministry said in a statement.

But prosecutors confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list for fraud charges.

Playa del Carmen has been hit by several instances of violence involving foreigners, most recently in January, when two Canadians were killed at a local resort, apparently because of debts between international drug and weapons trafficking gangs.

In March, police in Playa del Carmen found the bodies of four men dumped near a housing development. The fact the bodies were left together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing.

There have been a series of brazen acts of violence elsewhere along Mexico’s resort-studded Mayan Riviera coast, the crown jewel of the country’s tourism industry.

In November, a shootout on the beach of Puerto Morelos, just north of Playa del Carmen, left two suspected drug dealers dead. Authorities said some 15 gunmen were from a gang that apparently disputed control of drug sales there.

In late October, farther south in the laid-back destination of Tulum, two tourists — one a California travel blogger born in India and the other German — were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed.

– The Associated Press

Previous story
Single-use plastic ban a ‘monumental’ step in protecting Canada’s oceans: advocate
Next story
Abbotsford man so far awarded $1.3M for 2008 crash that paralyzed him at age 9

Just Posted

Areas of high intensity burns that occurred in the Wiseman Creek watershed over the summer are where a debris flow is likely to begin according to a study done for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BGC Engineering photo)
Column: Public safety should be a priority, not a perk of salvage harvest near Sicamous

An exhibition at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum in Salmon Arm featuring revered Neskonlith Elder Dr. Mary Thomas will be unveiled on Tuesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. (Contributed)
Exhibition featuring revered Elder to be unveiled tonight at Haney Village in Salmon Arm

Dragon boaters gather in Salmon Arm June 18, 2022 to carry out the Carnation Ceremony honouring cancer survivors, supporters, those in remission, those living with cancer day-to-day and those who have died. (Photo contributed)
Dragon boaters take to Shuswap Lake to honour paddlers touched by cancer

Young dancers give it their all during the Similkameen Powwow of Champions. June is National Indigenous History Month and June 21 is designated as National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Honouring National Indigenous Peoples Day