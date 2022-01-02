A tree fell on a home in Horseshoe Bay, killed two people inside in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

A tree fell on a home in Horseshoe Bay, killed two people inside in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)

2 people dead after tree falls on houses in Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood

Woman in her 50s and man in his 60s both killed by tree

Two people have died after a large tree fell on houses in a Horseshoe Bay neighbourhood in the early hours of Sunday (Jan. 2) night.

Police were called to small community of 1,000 people, largely known for its ferry terminal, on the North Shore at 1:30 a.m. for reports of a large tree falling on houses in the 6200-block of Wellington Avenue.

West Vancouver Police found that the uprooted tree damaged hydro wires and ruptured gas lines. A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were found dead inside a home in the neighbourhood.

“This appears to be a tragic accident,” said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy. “We are supporting the British Columbia Coroners Service as they conduct their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Roads remain closed in the area as crews work to remove the tree and other debris.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from September 2021
Next story
Multiple ferry routes between Vancouver Island, mainland cancelled Jan. 2 due to high winds

Just Posted

Phaedra and Ivan Idzan pause for a photo in downtown Hope on Nov. 14, taking a walk just before they heard that Highway 7 would be opening to allow people stranded to be guided through the flooded area so they could get to other communities in the Lower Mainland. (Contributed)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from November 2021

John “Jack” Bryce and Brad Murphy of Revelstoke Paragliding soar over Revelstoke together on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The flight was how John chose to celebrate his 88th birthday. (Contributed)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from October 2021

Splatsin members and their supporters walk on Sept. 10, 2021, the last day of the five-day Walking Our Children’s Spirits Home Journey from the Kamloops residential school. Here they are walking the spirits of the children who died in Kamloops to meet the spirits of children at Splatsin’s Shihiya School, in order to join past, present and future. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from September 2021

Shuswap Clothing and Shoe Company owner Gerald Forman marked the store’s 100th anniversary on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
Year in Review: The Shuswap Market looks back at headlines from August 2021