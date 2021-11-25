A collision between two semi trailers has lead to a closure of Highway 5. Google Maps shows the areas that are currently shut down to traffic. There is no detour available, according to DriveBC. (Google Maps)

2 taken to hospital following semi-truck collision that shut down Hwy 5 near Barriere

One person was in stable condition, the other was in critical condition

Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 8:49 p.m.: Highway 5 is still closed in the McLure area.

BC Emergency Health Services have confirmed two people have been taken to hospital, one is stable and the other in critical condition. There is no confirmation about a fatality.

Additional reports have been noted of a semi blocking the Heffley Louis Creek Road near Whitecroft, possibly taken as a detour around the Highway 5 incident. Drivers have stated the road is very icy. Kamscan reported crews from Sunpeaks have responded to an incident on Heffley Louis Creek Rd.

Westsyde Rd., another potential detour from Kamloops to Barriere, has also been noted as very icy and there are multiple reports of vehicles in the ditch, as well as another incident, with responders headed to the scene.

There is still no estimated time when the highway will open, and there is no detour, according to DriveBC. An update will be provided at 10:30 p.m.

More to come.

7:02 p.m.: An update from DriveBC on Twitter reminds commuters that Highway 5 remains closed between Carilla Road and Clough Rd near McLure due to a vehicle collision involving two semi-trailers.

There is still no detour and no estimated time of re-opening for the highway. DriveBC notes the next update will be at 8:30 p.m.

For more information or updates, visit DriveBC’s twitter page.

Earlier: A collision between to semi trailers near McLure has shut down Highway 5 in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the incident has stopped traffic at Carilla Road and Clough Rd and assessment is in progress. It is not known when the highway is expected to re-open, and no detour has been provided.

Reports from Kamscan on Twitter say one semi was on fire and a person is trapped.

For more information or updates, visit DriveBC’s twitter page.

More to come.


