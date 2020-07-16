People maintain distance between one another while sitting outside a general store, amid concerns about the coronavirus in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

B.C. health officials have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19, marking five days in a row of higher daily case counts.

Three of the new cases are epi-linked, which means the person did not test positive for the virus but displayed some symptoms after being in close contact with an infected person or work in a facility with a known outbreak.

That brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 192, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Thursday (July 16).

Fifteen people are in hospital with three of those in intensive care. There were no new deaths since Wednesday afternoon.

Since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in B.C. in February, there have been 3,170 confirmed cases.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike
Next story
Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

Just Posted

Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead near Sicamous

The man was located in a wooded area near a vehicle connected to a July 11 stabbing death

Salmon Arm’s Peter Kilby remembered as dedicated teacher, soldier and emergency planner

Kilby climbed the ranks in the Canadian Forces before coordinating wildfire evacuation in Salmon Arm

Brave 7-year-old Shuswap boy rescues older child from drowning near Sicamous beach

RCMP to look into Red Cross award for Ranchero resident Cody Krabbendam

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

U.S. Military ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter lands at Kelowna International Airport

The helicopter was in Kelowna for a brief period of time to refuel

Bikers Are Buddies set up in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Non-profit motorcycle group rides to raise awareness around bullying

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scammers often ask for help and offer fake jewelry as collateral

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Most Read