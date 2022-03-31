(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

279 people infected in norovirus outbreak from B.C. oysters, public health agency says

262 people in B.C. have fallen ill, as well as 15 in Ontario, 1 in Alberta and 1 in Saskatchewan

The Public Health Agency of Canada has declared an outbreak of norovirus linked to the consumption of raw B.C. oysters.

The outbreak has impacted people in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario — though as of March 30, 262 of the 279 reported cases are in B.C. There have been no deaths associated with the outbreak.

Individuals became sick with norovirus after ingesting raw oysters farmed on B.C.’s west coast. Health Canada recalled certain brands of oysters that were believed to be related to the norovirus outbreak on Feb. 18, March 20, March 23, and March 27, 2022.

READ MORE: Health Canada recalls certain B.C. oysters due to norovirus contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is continuing an investigation into the outbreak which could lead to further recalls. Any recall notices will be shared publicly.

To avoid norovirus infection from oysters, make sure they are cooked thoroughly to an internal temperature of 90 degrees celsius for 90 seconds before eating. Public health agencies do not recommend consuming raw oysters.

If you believe you became sick from consuming the recalled oysters, Health Canada recommends contacting a doctor. Anyone who believes they purchased the product should check to see if they have it in their home or business. Do not consume the recalled oysters — either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

When people become sick with norovirus they typically develop symptoms of gastroenteritis within 24 to 48 hours, but symptoms can start within 12 hours after exposure. Even after becoming infected with norovirus, you can become re-infected. The main symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps. Other symptoms may include a low-grade fever, headaches, chills, muscle aches and fatigue.

Most people start to feel better after a day or two, however in severe cases, some patients require hospitalization. Those most at risk of severe outcomes from norovirus infection include pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, young children and seniors.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

illness

Previous story
Ukrainian allies who received Kelowna donation dead amidst Russia war
Next story
Nadleh Whut’en First Nation outlines priorities for Vatican meeting with Pope Francis

Just Posted

A new pool for Salmon Arm is just one of many projects, recreation and otherwise, included in a survey intended to help guide completion of the city’s strategic plan. (File photo)
Picking favourites: Residents asked to weigh in on which projects Salmon Arm should prioritize

Letter writer urges horse riders to clear horse feces away from roads and trails. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm resident urges horse owners to clear away road apples

The Sorrento Centre will be home to this year’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival, April 29 to May 1. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Shuswap’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival welcomes stellar cast of presenters

Now that spring has arrived, black bears are waking up. Conservation officers are urging caution to prevent bear encounters. (Black Press file)
The bears are back in town: Caution urged as hibernation ends