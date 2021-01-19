28 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

More than 200 cases have been identified since the cluster was announced

Authorities have linked 28 more cases of COVID-19 to a cluster at Big White Ski Resort.

This brings the total case count to 203. Forty-three cases remain active and 160 have recovered.

Of the new cases, Interior Health (IH) said 22 “live and/or work on the mountain.”

IH has linked 126 of the total known cases to people who have resided at or worked on Big White Mountain.

“There remains transmission among people who work and live at Big White. We are testing broadly at Big White so it’s important for those living and working to seek out testing and follow public health guidance,” said IH medical health officer, Dr. Silvina Mema.

As they continue testing on the mountain, authorities also reminded everyone in the Big White community to avoid social gatherings, and follow public health guidance.

Another update by IH on this cluster is expected Friday, Jan. 22.

You can book a COVID-19 test online by visiting https://interiorhealthcovid.secureform.ca/index.php. Alternatively, you can book by phone at 1-877-740-7747.

READ MORE: Kirschner Mountain development sold for $22M

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus