Police seek tipster in case of B.C. family who went missing 29 years ago

The Jack family was last heard from in Prince George on Aug. 2 1989

It’s been 29 years since a Prince George family of four mysteriously disappeared.

Ronald and Doreen Jack, and their two children, Russell, 9, and Ryan, 4, were last heard from during the early morning of Aug. 2, 1989.

From left: Ronald, Doreen, Russel and Ryan Jack (RCMP handout)

On Friday, investigators said they are looking to speak with a person who recently sent a tip about the case, by telephone and then by mail, to a third party who passed it on to the RCMP.

“The disappearance of the Jack family has greatly impacted many for nearly three decades, but none more than their family and friends,” Cpl. Craig Douglass said in a statement on Friday.

“Having information about what may have happened to the Jack family must weigh heavy on anyone with it. Please come forward and help provide some much needed answers to this mystery.”

Image of some of the boxes storing the thousands of documents accumulated during the investigation. (RCMP handout)

Calls to family were last contact before Jack family vanished

A day before the Jack family disappeared, police have determined the father, Ronald, met with an unknown man at a Prince George pub. It’s believed the man offered him and Doreen jobs at a logging camp.

The last known contact the pair had with family was a phone call Ronald made to his mother in Burns Lake. He’d said the family would be gone for about 10 days, but never were heard from again.

Doreen’s sister, Marlene Jack, has kept the search for her sister alive, speaking at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Smithers last year. She has also since started a Facebook group dedicated to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or through Crime Stoppers.

Marlene Jack (right) speaks at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers Sept. 27, 2017. (Black Press Media files)

