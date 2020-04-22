Body of missing Kelowna man found near Vernon

33-year-old man reported missing found on North Westside

The body of a missing person has been found.

A 33-year-old man was reported missing from the North Westside area April 18. The remains of the missing man’s body were found April 22, off Westshore Road near Vernon.

“While there is no evidence of criminality believed to be involved in the males’ death, the BC Coroners Service will continue to work on determining cause of death,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer.

The man was from Kelowna, and was a father and went to Rutland Senior Secondary.

Just Posted

