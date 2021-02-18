$3K ultrasound machine stolen from Lake Country clinic

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)

A man broke into a Lake Country medical lab and left with a $3,000 portable ultrasound machine, a computer tower and a box of gloves in a wicker basket.

Now, Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can identify the suspect.

Between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, a man entered a medical clinic and counselling office on Hill Road downtown and rummaged around for a while.

He walked out with a box of pinkish-purple gloves, a $3,000 “Chattanooga TranSport” portable ultrasound machine and an Asus computer tower in a wicker basket.

Anyone with tips that could help solve this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.

