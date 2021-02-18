Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)

$3K ultrasound machine stolen from Lake Country clinic

Crime Stoppers seeks tips on Feb. 11 break-in in downtown professional building

A man broke into a Lake Country medical lab and left with a $3,000 portable ultrasound machine, a computer tower and a box of gloves in a wicker basket.

Now, Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can identify the suspect.

Between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, a man entered a medical clinic and counselling office on Hill Road downtown and rummaged around for a while.

He walked out with a box of pinkish-purple gloves, a $3,000 “Chattanooga TranSport” portable ultrasound machine and an Asus computer tower in a wicker basket.

Anyone with tips that could help solve this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: Crown suggests acquittal for Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

READ MORE: Semi-trucks collide, passenger dies in Coquihalla collision

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Kootenay kennel
Next story
Penticton wants to prioritize local homeless over ‘transients’

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Nathan Plessis is working hard on more consistency on ice when NCAA hockey returns post-COVID. (Submitted)
Former Sicamous Eagle Nathan Plessis looks forward to return to NCAA roster

Plessis of Salmon Arm plays for Brown University Bears, season halted by COVID

Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison presented a virtual “state of the city” address for 2021 to the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Feb. 17. (File photo)
Attracting young families to Salmon Arm key to growth of community

Mayor Alan Harrison delivers state of the city address to chamber

A reduction in the residential density proposed to be developed in the yellow portion of a property at 2810 15th Ave. was a concern for a city councillor at the Feb. 16 Development and Planning Committee. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Density rollback on Salmon Arm residential development raises concern

Councillor says tools needed to help ensure city gets development as zoned

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
47 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Twenty-seven people are hospitalized with the virus, 11 of whom are in intensive care

Help from Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter was instrumental in rescuing two sledders from Owlhead Mountain on Feb. 17. (Air Rescue One/VSAR photo)
Helicopter used to rescue sledders who spent cold night on mountain near Sicamous

SAR volunteers from Vernon and the Shuswap as well as the sledders equipment helped the rescue

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds study data suggesting Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Dr. Howard Njoo says data presented by two Canadian doctors in the New England Journal of Medicine this week are compelling

(BCCDC)
Weekly COVID-19 case count remains low in the Central Okanagan

Health officials identified 69 new cases of the virus in the Central Okanagan from Feb. 7–13

(Western News file photo)
Penticton wants to prioritize local homeless over ‘transients’

Council believes many are coming here from out of town because Penticton has the services

Crime Stoppers is hoping someone can ID this suspect who broke into a medical clinic between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, 2021, on Hill Road in Lake Country. (Contributed)
$3K ultrasound machine stolen from Lake Country clinic

Crime Stoppers seeks tips on Feb. 11 break-in in downtown professional building

Two of the dogs removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels are seen here. Photo: BC SPCA
BC SPCA seize 40 sled dogs from Kootenay kennel

The dogs were removed from Salmo’s Spirit of the North Kennels

Starting Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the District of Lake Country will require visitors at all indoor public facilities to wear masks, as part of enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Lake Country sticking with proposed 3.25% tax increase

Residents demand road improvement and relief during COVID-19 impacts

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Crown suggests acquittal for Kelowna Mountie on trial for sexual assault

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

Patient Betty Lou Thomas after her procedure in the KGH electrophysiology (EP) lab. (Interior Health)
Penticton woman collapses at gym, gets life-saving care at Kelowna hospital

A new $7M Electrophysiology Lab at KGH saved her after suffering cardiac arrest

The Mars Perseverance Rover is roughly the size of an SUV, equipped with exploratory instruments and new oxygen-producing technology. (NASA image)
LIVE: You can watch NASA’s Rover landing on Mars today

NASA’s Perseverance rover is looking for signs of ancient life, and testing oxygen technology

Most Read