$3K ultrasound machine stolen from Lake Country clinic

A man broke into a Lake Country medical lab and left with a $3,000 portable ultrasound machine, a computer tower and a box of gloves in a wicker basket.
Now, Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can identify the suspect.
Between 10:22 and 11:40 p.m., Feb. 11, a man entered a medical clinic and counselling office on Hill Road downtown and rummaged around for a while.
He walked out with a box of pinkish-purple gloves, a $3,000 “Chattanooga TranSport” portable ultrasound machine and an Asus computer tower in a wicker basket.
Anyone with tips that could help solve this crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.net.
