DriveBC

4-car crash closes highway south of Enderby

Highway 97 has since reopened, RCMP investigating

A four-vehicle pileup closed Highway 97 south of Enderby Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Spallumcheen at Mcleery Road around 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

Two people were transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

“Four vehicles were involved in the collision and the highway was closed for a short period of time but has since re-opened,” RCMP Cpl. Neil Body said.

Police are investigating the incident, which was cleared north of Armstrong by 11:30 a.m., according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: Shuswap man defies odds when his tiny life raft found in Caribbean Sea

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man accused of abducting daughter arrested in Vernon; child found safe

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Previous story
Penticton council to consider 6-storey hotel development near S. Okanagan Events Centre
Next story
B.C. Housing reviews cultural safety of facility after deaths of 6 Indigenous men

Just Posted

A preliminary drawing of what the proposed residential building might look like next to the Sicamous Best Western. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council supports rezoning for six-storey commercial/residential building on Highway 1

The Bulk Pangaea, a 225-metre bulk carrier, picked up Shuswap resident Don Cavers (at back with white hair) in a life raft in the Caribbean Sea in mid-December 2021 and took him to Jamaica after his disabled sailboat crashed on a reef. (Photo contributed)
VIDEO: Shuswap man defies odds when his tiny life raft found in Caribbean Sea

Penticton court Penticton’s Law Courts. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)
Prolific Okanagan offender receives suspended sentence for stealing Harley

The District of Sicamous and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are calling for a moratorium on logging in the Wiseman Creek/Sicamous Creek watershed which was impacted by the Two Mile Road wildfire in 2021. (CSRD photo)
Sicamous council joins call for logging moratorium in watershed impacted by wildfire