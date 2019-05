Buddy the snake is reported to be harmless and was reported missing May 22

Residents in Kelowna are asked to be on the look-out for a friendly, lost snake named Buddy.

Buddy, a blood-red corn snake, was reported missing by his owner on May 22 in the Taylor Road and Terai Road area in Rutland.

A cash reward is being offered by the family for the safe return of Buddy.

