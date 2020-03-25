British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for a news conference to give an update on the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

As the number of British Columbians who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to rise, so has the number of healthcare workers on the front lines impacted by the novel coronavirus.

A total of 55 healthcare workers have tested positive for the disease since it touched B.C.

On Wednesday, March 25, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 42 new cases since the day prior, bringing the total to 659. She also confirmed another death – linked to the Lynn Valley Care Centre – bringing the total number of fatalities to 14.

That includes 64 people who have been hospitalized, with 26 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 183 have fully recovered.

COVID-19 in Canada
Infogram

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off
Next story
KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Okanagan caregivers

Just Posted

Salmon Arm retailers press plastic bags back into service

City supports temporary suspension of bylaw banning single-use plastic bags

High demand for plexiglass as Salmon Arm businesses seek to protect public, staff

Stores large and small adding glass panels to cashier stations, pharmacies

United Way launches COVID-19 response plan to support the most vulnerable

The initiative will help with coordination efforts and raise funds, resources and awareness

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

Salmon Arm youth council asks for city bus reroute through Canoe

Proposal includes potential stops along Lakeshore near Raven subdivision

55 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. now has had 659 positive cases

Big White chef brings fresh produce to Central Okanagan Food Bank

Chef and his team collected food from the resort’s restaurants

Online shopping waitlist grows at Okanagan Superstores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Business has more than doubled for Loblaws delivery, pickup programs in weeks

KGH Foundation White Heart Project to support and recognize Okanagan caregivers

The project looks to share kind words and support for local healthcare staff

Okanagan Olympian finds silver lining in postponement of summer Olympics

Kelowna swimmer Kierra Smith returns to the Okanagan to start an extra year of training

Weddings, big gatherings have to stop, B.C.’s COVID-19 doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry calls for alternatives to live ‘celebrations and ceremonies’

Conservation Officer Service looking for people who killed ram in Kelowna

Conservation officers determined the ram had been shot illegally

World COVID-19 3:30 p.m. update: WHO chief commends Trump

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

COLUMN: Taking precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

Summerland Mayor Toni Boot urges community to practice social distancing

Most Read