6 people rushed to hospital after Sunday morning incident in Kelowna

Social media reports indicate the patients may be youths

Six people were taken to hospital early Sunday morning after an incident near the Kelowna International Airport.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says six ambulances and a supervisor vehicle responded to an area near Postill Drive and Old Vernon Road just before 2 a.m., picking up six patients.

BCEHS would not confirm any information regarding the age of the patients or the circumstances of their injuries. Social media reports allege the patients are minors, victims of a stabbing.

The Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for comment and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Most Read