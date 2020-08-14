B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. (B.C. government)

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Eighty-four more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, 629 people are currently fighting the novel coronavirus and 2,026 people are “under active public health monitoring” through contact tracing, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health Friday (Aug. 14)

Of those, 12 people are in hospital, with four people in intensive care.

There have been no new deaths, leaving the total at 196.

That brings the total number of cases provincewide to 4,358 since the start of the pandemic. Since then, 3,533 people have recovered.

READ MORE: U.S.-Canada pandemic border restrictions extended into September

Meantime, there has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Queen’s Park Care Centre in New Westminster. Currently, there are seven long-term care or assisted-living facilities with active outbreaks.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

ALSO READ: Missed rent payments because of COVID-19? You have until July 2021 to pay up

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Just Posted

Sicamous asks people to use face masks, not police others

Face masks recommended for any indoor public place where physical distancing isn’t possible

Roots and Blues online festival live tonight on Black Press Media

Tune in to Black Press Media to watch the festival live Aug. 14, 15 and 16

Okanagan COVID-19 case count growth slows

BCCDC data shows a stark contrast between Okanagan-specific numbers released in July and August

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district answers return-to-class questions

School District 83 shares current information ahead of its full safety plan

Okanagan Correctional Centre outbreak due to training session: Interior Health

Interior Health said in a statement the staff members were at an off-site training session

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Accused in Kelowna’s 2018 Canada Day killing granted bail more than 1.5 years later

Esa Carriere was stabbed to death during the Canada Day fireworks in downtown Kelowna in 2018

629 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19; more than 2,000 self-isolating

84 new cases, no additional deaths

Widow of slain Red Deer doctor thanks community for support ahead of vigil

Fellow doctors, members of the public will gather for a physically-distanced vigil in central Alberta

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Two people dead after Highway 1 collision west of Kamloops

Two-vehicle accident closed Trans-Canada Highway for more than five hours

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Most Read