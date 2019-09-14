Update: Father calls for better drug recognization after 8-year-old overdoses at Okanagan school

Update: 10:00 a.m.

Three days after his son Noah ingested an unknown substance at his elementary school, Jeremy Mills continues to share his story so that other parents can talk to their kids about the change of the drug landscape.

“The message is to be aware of what’s out there,” said Mills.

“We’ve shown our kids needles and they know needles are bad, but with a drug like this or other drugs like gummy bears or whatever, they might not think it’s a harmful substance.”

On Sept. 11, Noah ingested a pink powder and began acting very strange. His father was called to the school, A.S. Matheson, and knew something was immediately wrong.

“He couldn’t walk, couldn’t move and he was incoherent. Seeing my eight-year-old boy, it was just like ‘what the hell is going on?’”

They took Noah to the hospital but the tests couldn’t determine what the substance was.

A day after the incident, Noah had recovered well enough to tell his father what had happened and where he had found the powder. He told his dad he found it in his classroom and that he had eaten some.

Mills went to the school the next day, and the substance was found in the classroom. RCMP recovered it and the tests on what it exactly was have not yet arrived.

Noah has since been recovering well, but his family is weary of his return to school until they know exactly what’s been done to prevent this from happening again.

Mills said that the schools need to usher in new policies to ensure events like this do not happen again.

“All schools and staff need to be able to recognize drugs like this,” he said.

“The message needs to be sent that drugs are no longer just needles and marijuana. We need the recognition programs for the parents and children right now.”

______

Original: 8:45 a.m.

An eight-year-old Kelowna boy is recovering at home at what could have been an overdose at his elementary school.

The boy had ingested an unknown substance Wednesday morning and was taken to hospital soon after. His father took to social media to share the story in hopes of warning other parents of the dangers of substances and sharing his concern with all children’s safety.

It is unknown what exactly was ingested and how the young boy reacted, the post does say that the 8-year-old is recovering at his home as of Saturday morning.

