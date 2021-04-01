Mohammad Movassaghi, a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse, was issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

The province is now looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 tickets are paid

The province is mulling over new ways to collect cash owed by COVID-19 rulebreakers, including those who hosted or attended gatherings, posing a public health risk.

Police issued more than $1.1-million in fines but a large majority of those violation tickets in B.C. have gone unpaid, according to the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

From the start of the pandemic until Tuesday (March 27), 1,570 people were issued tickets in British Columbia, amassing a total of $961,400 in fines.

Violations include refusing to wear a mask, violating the food and liquor serving order and throwing house parties or events in bars or restaurants.

Additionally, 28 individuals found breaching the Quarantine Act were slapped with $217,494 in fines – bringing the total owed by scofflaws in the province to $1,178,894.

ICBC administers the retrieval of ticket fees on behalf of the government, sending them to collections after a 30-day period or after an alleged offender is found guilty in court.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 rule violators owed the Crown corporation $716,930. However, only a small fraction, 12 per cent, have paid up from the 1,162 COVID-19 tickets ICBC is processing with $815,215 owed.

If a fine is not paid, ICBC said it may take additional measures including garnishing wages or assets or going to court to seize personal assets.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the province is looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 fines are paid.

“There will be more to come in the weeks ahead on further measures to collect outstanding fines,” he told Black Press Media.

Most Read