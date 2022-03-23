WorkSafeBC is launching a new initiative to tackle workplace bullying and harassment. (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

WorkSafeBC is launching a new initiative to tackle workplace bullying and harassment. (Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels)

931 workplace harassment, bullying complaints made to WorkSafeBC in 2021

New initiative launched to better support industries with high levels of harassment

Last year in B.C., WorkSafeBC responded to 931 specific complaints of bullying and harassment in the workplace.

More than 3,400 enquires were made to WorkSafeBC related to bullying and harassment. Of those enquires, 17 per cent came from the health-care sector, 10 per cent came from hospitality, eight per cent came from construction and eight per cent from the retail industry.

READ MORE: 1-in-3 B.C. health-care workers plan to quit within the next 2 years: poll

READ MORE: CEO under fire for telling women at B.C. conference to ‘clean some rooms and do some dishes’

“Workplace bullying and harassment can have far-reaching impacts on a worker’s psychological health and safety — it can lead to anxiety, depression, absenteeism, and lower productivity,” says Al Johnson, head of prevention services with WorkSafeBC. “No one should be subject to bullying and harassment at work.”

The numbers are down slightly from 2020 when WorkSafeBC received 3,509 enquiries and 1,001 filed complaints.

Bullying and harassment can take many forms. WorkSafeBC says some behaviours and comments that might constitute harassment and bullying include verbal aggression, personal attacks, as well as intimidating and humiliating behaviours. While bullying and harassment can occur between employers and employees, it can also occur with customers, clients and other members of the public.

Bullying and harassment can have knock-on impacts in the workplace, leading to distraction and poor judgement which increases the risk of workplace injuries.

WorkSafeBC has launched a new initiative to reduce bullying and harassment in the workplace. The initiative will focus on small businesses with limited resources and vulnerable industry sectors with younger workers or high job insecurity, as well as industries with a large number of complaints submitted to WorkSafeBC.

An emphasis will be placed on educating employers about harassment, ensuring that policies explicitly prohibit bullying and harassment, as well as thoroughly investigating complaints.

“The goal of our initiative is simple — we want to ensure that employers meet their obligations to keep workers healthy and safe and free from bullying and harassment in the workplace. We are also focused on providing employers and workers with information on how to appropriately respond to harassment in the workplace,” Johnson said.

READ MORE: WorkSafeBC says slips, trips, falls account for 20% of all workplace injuries

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

workplace harassment

Previous story
Cutting fuel tax won’t reduce high prices at the pumps, Surrey MLA says
Next story
‘Waiting to be plugged in’: B.C. school district urged to install donated HEPA filters

Just Posted

An application for the proposed rezoning of a property at 2222 10th Street SW, from R1 Single Family Residential to R8 Residential Suite Zone, will be on city council’s agenda for its Monday, March 28 meeting. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Rezoning application for proposed 34-lot subdivision proceeding to Salmon Arm council

Soft and hard-bodied invertebrates are favoured spring and summer foods for robins. At other times, robin diets feature berries. ( John G. Woods photo)
Column: Robins are the lead singers in dawn chorus

Jordyn Konrad was recognized as one of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Jordyn Konrad

Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, left, skied to two golds, a silver and then a bronze in the recent Paralympic Games in Beijing, while Jaeden Izik-Dzurko took first place in the Hilton Head International Piano Competition which, in addition to a cash award, also comes with a recital at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall on Oct. 14, 2022. (Photos contributed)
Column: Young Salmon Arm champions share much in common