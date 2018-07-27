A burning van creates ominous looking smoke Friday night

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre, no word on cause.

The fire department covered a burning van in foam as they worked to extinguish flames and smoke Friday evening, July 27 about 9 p.m. just behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

It looked frighteningly like a wildfire from some vantage points, but it was actually a vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to a van burning behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre, in the same area as the parking lot of the former Mino’s Restaurant.

The fire department covered the van in foam, but before the fire was completely extinguished big plumes of grey and black smoke were rising in the sky over the rec centre.

The air in the vicinity was putrid with the smell of burning rubber.

No word yet on cause or if anyone was injured.

