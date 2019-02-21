A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

A Peachland mother is warning the community about a creepy encounter her daughter experienced Wednesday night riding the bus home.

Heather Bridge said her 18-year-old daughter was followed by a middle age man from a bus stop outside of Orchard Park Mall to her home in Peachland.

The man took a seat near her daughter and offered her an energy drink, which she refused. Then, the teen said, continued to stare at her for the entire duration of the ride.

Her brother picked her up from the bus stop on his quad, but that wasn’t the last time they saw the man. He allegedly followed them to their house, and he stopped at the driveway and stared, Bridge said.

Her son told him off, he left and they reported the man to the RCMP.

RELATED: Court: Questioning of Bullock’s accused stalker unlawful

“I am scared, it’s a little sketchy,” Bridge said. Her daughter doesn’t have another option but to use the bus to get to and from work.

“The whole thing was just weird,” Bridge said, but she’s glad her daughter kept her wits about her.

The man is described to be in his 40s about five-foot-eight, short brown hair with jeans and a dark hoodie and jacket with a light colour on the top half.

Her daughter said his behaviour was erratic on the bus, fidgety and he was throwing his head back.

Bridge posted about the man on a Peachland Facebook page in order to warn others. She said the police did talk to him, and she wants to identify him to protect other people.

“I take for granted we live out here in quiet little Peachland… I just want other women to be aware. Don’t just bury yourself in your headphones, watch your surroundings,” Bridge said.

If it can happen way out here in little tiny Peachland, it can happen anywhere.”

Police confirmed they have investigated the incident in Peachland.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.