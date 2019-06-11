Visitor to Kelowna discovers used needles inside her parked car

A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek

A woman from Vancouver visiting her 86-year-old grandmother at a Kelowna seniors’ home, woke up to find blood and used needles in her car.

Stephanie Dietrich parked her car at the front of Village at Mill Creek, Sunday night. Monday morning, she went to her vehicle and believes her car was been slept in and vandalized.

“We noticed the back seat of the car was pushed down to the trunk and all the seat extended back. Then, we saw blood splattered on the dashboard and needles on the passenger’s side floor,” said Dietrich.

Dietrich said she visits her grandma monthly and is concerned there may be an escalating drug scene in Kelowna. She feels there needs to be more policing efforts and treatment centres for those dealing with addiction.

However, a real concern for Dietrich is the lack of security at the senior care home.

“We are concerned for the people who live at the senior home, the facility needs to invest in night time security. The elderly people take cabs home late at night and it’s dangerous if people are using right in the parking lot,” she said.

When she took the needles, from her car, to the safe disposal site the lady at the front desk of Village at Mill Creek said they have picked up dozens of needles in the back parking lot.

“It was terrifying to see (the drug use in Kelowna),” said Dietrich.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

