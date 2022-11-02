Aaron Volpatti stops in Revelstoke during book tour, ‘FIGHTER: Defying the NHL Odds’

Aaron Volpatti grew up in Revelstoke before moving away and playing in the NHL

If you were at the fire station or Grizzlies game on Friday or Fable Book Parlour on Saturday, you might have noticed local legend and former NHL player, Aaron Volpatti, selling his book FIGHTER: Defying the NHL Odds.

Since the release of his book on Oct. 25, Volpatti has been in Revelstoke to promote, sell, and sign his book. Volpatti has enjoyed a warm reception from the town wherever he went. He talked about the difference in work between playing professional hockey and selling his book.

“I seem to be allergic to doing things the easy way, and this wasn’t necessarily different,” joked Volpatti.

On Saturday morning, Volpatti rolled up to Fable Book Parlour to set up his table for sales and signings. Carrying the table, boxes, and setting up his sign out front, with the help of his wife, Michelle, Volpatti did the work himself.

Within minutes of his setting up, a line formed in the cozy bookstore. Two young fans lined up in Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins jerseys. Once they reached the front, Volpatti joked that they’d have to take them off before he’d sign a book.

Part of Volpatti’s book is overcoming various elements in his life that made it harder for him to get into the NHL. Volpatti said that the process of writing the book and marketing it was “a very different challenge,” but still a challenge.

“I think there was some overlap, in that sense of just, I’m gonna put my head down and get this thing done and done the way that I want to do it, and I’m really proud of it,” said Volpatti.

Part of Volpatti’s book tour brought him back to the barn that gave him his start, the Revelstoke Forum. Volpatti said the stadium brought back great moments for him.

“It was really cool! I mean, there’s so many good memories in there,” said Volpatti.

He said that while many have commented that the stadium hadn’t changed much since Volpatti played in it, he still finds the colours give it a different look. Still, the atmosphere felt the same.

“It’s still got that smell,” said Volpatti.

While Revelstoke was one of the first on Volpatti’s list of places to visit and sell his book, it isn’t the last. He’ll be working his way west, selling as he goes.

FIGHTER: Defying the NHL Odds is available on Volpatti’s website and on Amazon. The book’s sales will also be contributing to the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. For 54 days, 40 per cent of the book’s profits will be donated to the fund, in honour of the 54 days that Volpatti spent in hospital after a serious burn accident.

READ MORE: RSS Boys Soccer team to continue their underdog story on provincial stage

READ MORE: GALLERY: Some of Revelstoke’s spookiest Halloween costumes

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NHLRevelstoke