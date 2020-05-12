The Barton family (right) and the Peters family met at Zero Avenue on Friday to celebrate the wedding of Matt Peters and Liz Barton. (Ron Peters photo)

Abbotsford couple proves love knows one border in COVID-19 era

Oregon family travels to Sumas, Wash. to greet daughter at the Zero Avenue ditch

The Barton family made a run for the border to witness their daughter’s first moments as a married woman on Friday.

With the COVID-19 pandemic closing the Canada-US border, the Barton family drove from their home in Camby, Ore. to Sumas, Wash. and then gathered at the border ditch on Zero Avenue on the American side to see daughter Liz Barton (now Peters) of Abbotsford on her big day.

Liz’s parents Tim and Heather Barton and sister Hannah all made the drive to congratulate Liz and new husband Matt Peters after their marriage ceremony.

Liz showed off her dress and gave a recap of the big day. The Barton family compared Liz’s and Matt’s first-person account with their “Zoomed” video version, gave “air hugs” and took photos before the bride and groom left for their Kamloops honeymoon, instead of their recently cancelled flight to Europe.

Matt’s parents, Ron and Marilyn Peters of Abbotsford, also met the happy couple and the other side of the family at “the ditch.” They had earlier decided not to attend the wedding out of consideration for, and solidarity with, their new daughter in-law’s family.

RELATED: VIDEO: Young Abbotsford couple tie the knot in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

CoronavirusWeddings

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear spotted in residential neighbourhood of West Kelowna
Next story
Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Just Posted

Column: Expanding our bubbles with abundant caution

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Salmon Arm council agrees to reopen some city buildings, properties effective May 15

Mayor emphasizes city is following province’s lead, will take openings slowly

Mudslide impacts Sicamous to Salmon Arm traffic

Highway 1 down to single lane alternating traffic

Video: Large number of hummingbirds surprise Shuswap resident

Sorrento resident Rona Wylie Golding says she’s never seen so many use her feeder

Reports of motorized vehicles on Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail spike

Officials remind public that trail is closed until work on it is complete

Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Okanagan-Shuswap cooperative seeks nominations for gift cards

Armstrong Regional Cooperative wants to thank those who have gone the extra mile during crisis

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

Video: Revelstokians’ new tent goes soaring in high winds

It was later found three blocks away

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

UPDATE: North Okanagan pellet plant fire under investigation

Early morning incident, no reported injuries

Many B.C. post-secondary institutions say fall classes will be offered mostly online

Most campuses closed in March due to COVID-19

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

Most Read