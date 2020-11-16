Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator

Dave McIntosh is in “uncharted territory”: he’s able to hold his newborn son close, but his wife, unconscious in a hospital bed due to complications from COVID-19, cannot.

Gill McIntosh, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Abbotsford, B.C., in an induced coma and on a ventilator after her emergency C-Section.

After starting to feel sick in the first week of November — chalking her symptoms up to pregnancy-related pressure and pain late in her third trimester — she took a turn for the worse, becoming nauseated and unable to eat.

While Dave McIntosh looked after their daughter, the mother-to-be went to the hospital for treatment.

The last communication McIntosh had with his wife came in the form of a text saying she was being taken in for an emergency C-section due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

Days later, Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator.

“This is uncharted territory for me,” Dave McIntosh said. “When Gill and I got married, I knew she was the one. We were going to have a family together. The whole plan has fallen apart here.”

The pair met eight years ago, were married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter to their family a year later.

The abrupt decline in her health, he said, has thrown their lives into turmoil.

“She’s everything to me,” he said. “She’s my wife, she’s my life.”

Hearing his wife would be on a ventilator shocked him, he said, adding he had previously equated the condition with being on life support.

“That’s kind of when it all started sinking in,” Dave McIntosh said, adding that he and his daughter immediately went in to quarantine as a result. Both have since tested negative for COVID-19.

Their son is healthy and remains in hospital for monitoring. Dave McIntosh was able to feed him a bottle on Saturday night and said he hopes to bring the infant home next week.

The support from friends and family has been overwhelming, he said, noting one friend has started an online fundraising campaign that has already exceeded its $50,000 goal.

READ MORE: Baby delivered early while Abbotsford mom is critically ill with COVID-19

Gill McIntosh’s diagnosis has not been traced back to an exposure event, and her husband said the family is unsure how she contracted the virus.

Her hospitalization comes amid rising case numbers and public health restrictions in British Columbia. The province recorded a new single-day record of 617 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the last day for which data was available, bringing the province’s total to 20,985.

Dave McIntosh said his wife’s abrupt decline and the sudden stress on their newly expanded family should serve as a cautionary tale for those who have previously dismissed the threat the virus poses.

“It’s been going on so long that everyone gets a little bit complacent,” he said of the pandemic and the resulting protective measures, noting he and his family followed public health guidance diligently for the sake of the expected baby. “… But now, that clearly hasn’t been enough. Everybody needs to, as much as it sucks, shut everything down right now.”

“It’s time to really start taking this seriously.”

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dispatch staff to remain with Kelowna Cabs after union fight
Next story
COVID-19 counts continue to rise as Canada approaches 300,000 cases

Just Posted

Braby Motors, Kal Tire, Fix Auto Collision and SASCU staff join Billie Douglas and her family at Kal Tire in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm businesses bring back Christmas vehicle giveaway

Search is on for Shuswap family in need of wheels

The Kamloops Storm (dark jerseys) spoiled the North Okanagan Knights’ Kootenay International Junior Hockey League regular-season home opener Sunday, Nov. 15, with a 3-2 overtime win at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Morning Star - file photo)
Storm spoil North Okanagan Knights’ home opener

Kamloops scores 3-2 overtime win Sunday, Nov. 15, at Nor-Val Sports Centre

Earth Strike Vernon will lead Fly Your Flag Day for Vernon School District students in relation to the City of Vernon’s Climate Action Plan on Monday, Nov. 23. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon activists to hold flag rally

Earth Strike Vernon invites Vernon School District students to Fly Your Flag Day Monday, Nov. 23

North Okanagan Knights goalie Jacob Dubinsky made 28 saves in his KIJHL debut, but it wasn’t enough as Dubinsky and the North Okanagan Knights fell 7-5 to the Heat in Chase in North Okanagan’s regular-season opener Saturday, Nov. 14. (Twitter photo)
Chase Heat rally past North Okanagan Knights

Hometown Heat score three times in final 14 minutes for 7-5 KIJHL win

The Shuswap District Arts Council is offering an exciting opportunity to local artists for the coming year. (Pixabay Image)
Shuswap District Arts Council offers online residency

The goal of the residency is the support of artists in the advancement of their practice.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A grant of $5,810,000 will go to the Duteau Creek water treatment plant for UV disinfection. - Morning Star file photo
Repairs require shutdown of North Okanagan city’s water disinfection

Customers asked not to worry, as chlorination still in effect

RCMP Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna Regional Detachment receives help with donations from six-year-old Nira during the 2019 Cram the Cruiser event, which has been cancelled but donations are being accepted at the Lake Country RCMP detachment. (Contributed)
Cram the Cruiser shifts gears in Lake Country

COVID-19 cancels original toy drive, but RCMP collecting new, unwrapped items and cash at detachment

The Penticton Arts Council is still accepting local artists who wish to be a part of a new online directory showcasing local talent. (Pentictonartscouncil.com)
Shop local online and support Penticton artists

Find local art and gifts in Penticton without leaving your home

Dave McIntosh holds his newborn son in the Abbotsford Regional Hospital in this undated photo. Dave McIntosh has been able to hold his newborn son, but his wife Gill has not. Gill, 37, remains in the intensive care unit of the Abbotsford General Hospital, in an induced coma due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-McIntosh family, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still in coma days after giving birth to baby boy

Gill McIntosh is in stable condition, though she’s still in an induced coma and on a ventilator

A B.C. Labour Relations Board decision has barred Kelowna Cabs from laying off its dispatchers to replace them with an app. (Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
Dispatch staff to remain with Kelowna Cabs after union fight

The cab company unsuccesfully tried to lay off its dispatch staff to replace them with an app

Interior Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Village by the Station long-term care home in Penticton Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (Google Maps photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Penticton long-term care home

One staff member at the Village by the Station has tested positive for COVID-19

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

KLO Middle and Kelowna Secondary schools have each recorded another case of the virus

Most Read