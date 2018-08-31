Highway 97A in Spallumcheen reopens after accident

UPDATED: 3:30 p.m.
Highway 97A in Spallumcheen has reopened to traffic in both directions following an accident on Friday afternoon. The road was closed for about two hours.
OPEN – #BCHwy97A Vehicle incident 4km north of #ArmstrongBC is now clear. Expect heavy delays due to congestion.#VernonBC #EnderbyBChttps://t.co/Bjlxdr821r
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 31, 2018
The highway accident happened near Brown International Services, between Mountain View Road and Back Enderby Road. Traffic is being re-routed, according to DriveBC Twitter feed, around Back Enderby Road.
The accident was reported at 1:08 p.m., according to fire dispatch and Emergency services personnel quickly responded.
A witness said three vehicles – a car, pickup and flatbed truck – are involved and at least one person is being transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.
CLOSED – #BCHwy97A Vehicle incident 4km north of #ArmstrongBC. Detour via Enderby back road. Estimated time of opening 3:30 PM Next update 3:30 PM. #VernonBC #EnderbyBChttps://t.co/Bjlxdr821r
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 31, 2018